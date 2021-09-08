University of Louisiana Monroe Student Radiologic Technology Association in the School of Allied Health, College of Health Sciences, attended the Louisiana Society of Radiologic Technologists Annual Conference in New Orleans in late July.
The students represented ULM in competitions, matching skills with other universities, and placing in several events.
The ULM quiz bowl team showed their skills by winning the championship. Quiz bowl team members are Madison Bordelon, Amber DeFatta, Gabrielle Marvin, Makiya Nettles, Sydney Rinehart, and Blake Stone; under the direction of Brett Bennett, Radiologic Technology Program Director and Associate Professor, who attended the conference with the students.
Sydney Rinehart won second in the Student Essay Competition. Blake Stone won the Joe Schwartz Memorial Scholarship and placed third in the Student Essay Competition with “When AI Meets Mammography.”
The Student Radiologic Technology Association also won second in the Tee Shirt Competition.
Student Jason Smith gave a lecture for technologists and students entitled “Common CT Pathology and Appearance.”
Bennett was honored at the event for his service to the society as the executive secretary of finance.
ULM Assistant Professor of Radiology Technology Rebecca Hamm was inducted president of the LSRT and will lead the organization for 2021-22.
