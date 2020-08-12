In light of increasing enrollment, many classes at the University of Louisiana Monroe are full.
To accommodate more students, ULM is seeking qualified instructors to teach courses in English, math, history, biology, and communications.
Qualified candidates must have a master’s degree.
Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume, and unofficial college transcript to Dr. Judy Fellows at blankfellows@ulm.edu.
