THE LOUISIANA Pharmacists Association presented scholarships to Kylie Michot and Collin Strickland, students at the University of Louisiana-Monroe School of Pharmacy. Award recipients were selected based on academic performance, need and leadership as demonstrated through involvement in LPA, the college of pharmacy and community activities. Both students were presented with their scholarship by Aurdie Bellard, owner of Bellard’s Family Pharmacy in Eunice. (Courtesy photo)

