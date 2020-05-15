To honor the Spring 2020 graduates of the University of Louisiana Monroe, a Virtual Recognition Ceremony will be held online beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16.
The event will be streaming live on ulm.edu/commencement.
The regular commencement ceremony has been rescheduled to Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
ULM President Nick J. Bruno, Ph.D., said the graduates should be celebrated for their accomplishments, especially in light of the courses in their final semester being moved from on-campus to online.
“This is a trying time for all of us, and the graduates should be celebrated for rising to the challenge of completing their last semester at ULM despite the upheavals caused by the coronavirus,” Bruno said.
In mid-March, the university moved all classes to online and allowed employees to work from home to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Soon-to-be graduates, students, faculty, and staff expressed interest in having some kind of recognition ceremony to mark the completion of a challenging semester.
“Through technology we are able to come together and congratulate the graduates for their dedication and perseverance,” said Bruno.
Bruno’s virtual address will be his final commencement speech at ULM before he retires at the end of June. He has served as president since Nov. 8, 2010.
University of Louisiana System President Jim Henderson, Ph.D., will also make remarks during the virtual event.
The names of each graduate will be scrolled during the ceremony. Before the final count, it is estimated ULM will have the largest number of graduates in its history, with more than 1,000 students completing their degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.