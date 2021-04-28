To celebrate the culture-created (unofficial) Star Wars Day – May the 4th Be with You, the Wind Ensemble of the University of Louisiana Monroe will perform a free concert on Tuesday, May 4.
The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. in Brown Theatre, with a limited number of in-person tickets available on https://bit.ly/3xsoNBE.
The performance will also be livestreaming free on the School of Visual and Performing Arts YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2LInETI.
“May the 4th be with you” is a take-off of the line “May the Force be with you” from the movie franchise “Star Wars.”
It is said 16 times in the seven films.
Conductors for this performance are Derle R. Long, Ph.D., and Sean O’Pry, and the soloist Clayton Moses.
The repertoire for this final concert of the season will include music from the original “Star Wars” soundtrack and subsequent episodes including “Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.”
Moses will be featured on euphonium in what is called a “Celtic Fantasy – The Green Hill. “Moses is a sophomore music performance major from West Monroe.
Included in this performance will be “Ride,” “Crossing Parallels,” and “Australian Up-Country Tune.”
