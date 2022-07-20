The Warhawk Roadshow Finale, combined with The Pursuit, is scheduled for Aug. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Bayou Pointe Event Center on the University of Louisiana-Monroe’s campus.
The Warhawk Roadshow tour stops, featuring ULM President Dr. Ron Berry and football coach Terry Bowden, include Shreveport, Houston, Dallas, Alexandria, Covington and Baton Rouge.
The Pursuit, sponsored by Cadence and BancorpSouth, is the university's premier kickoff event for the upcoming 2022-2023 athletic season.
Program highlights include comments from Berry, Athletic Director Scott McDonald and Bowden.
"After taking all things ULM on the road to our partners and alumni, we are excited to return home to share our message of changing lives with our local ULM family,” Berry said. “I hope you will join us to hear about the future of our athletic programs as we push our ‘Warhawk Way Forward’ in pursuit of excellence on and off the field.”
Tables of eight are on sale for $1,000 while Premier tickets are priced at $125, $75 for general admission and $50 for ULM faculty and staff. Tables as well as individual tickets can be reserved online at ulm.edu/thepursuit.
Patrons who purchase tables or Premier tickets will have an opportunity to meet Coach Bowden and his entire coaching staff at a pre-event reception from 5 to 6 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance since The Pursuit sold out in 2021.
The Pursuit is named in honor of the Pursuit Squadrons of Curtiss P-40 Warhawk fighter planes, flown by General Claire Lee Chennault's Flying Tigers during World War II. The ULM Warhawk mascot takes its name from the plane, which featured the iconic noses painted with an open shark's mouth with jagged teeth.
