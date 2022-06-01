West Monroe student makes Angelo State University’s Spring 2022 Dean's List Jun 1, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jonah Finley of West Monroe made the Angelo State University’s Spring 2022 Dean's List.To be eligible for the ASU Dean's List, full-time undergraduate students must maintain at least a 3.25 grade point average (GPA) on a 4.0 scale. Finley is majoring in Civil Engineering at Angelo State. 