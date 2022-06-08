West Monroe student makes Presidential Scholar’s List at the University of Central Arkansas Jun 8, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mae Wilson of West Monroe was named a Presidential Scholar at the University of Central Arkansas for Spring 2022.Wilson is a Psychology major who was among approximately 1,100 students named as a on the list. Students must achieve a 4.0 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours to qualify as a Presidential Scholar. 