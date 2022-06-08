Mae Wilson of West Monroe was named a Presidential Scholar at the University of Central Arkansas for Spring 2022.

Wilson is a Psychology major who was among approximately 1,100 students named as a on the list.

Students must achieve a 4.0 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours to qualify as a Presidential Scholar.

