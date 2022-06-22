The state FFA Association announced the 2022 state winners of the National Chapter Awards program.
The West Ouachita High School FFA Chapter was recognized in Gold Emblem Chapter category. To compete for gold, silver or bronze awards, chapters must qualify for the superior chapter award and complete Form II. Chapters use Form II to report goals, plans of action and results/evaluation on three activities for each division. Judges rank the chapters as gold, silver or bronze based on the rubric.
Chapters receive a multi-year plaque and yearly plaque inserts, commonly known as spurs, specifying the level achieved each year. The Gold Emblem Chapters were further ranked to determine the Top Four Chapters.
The West Ouachita High School FFA Chapter was ranked 4th in the state.
Seven of these winning chapters are expected to move on to represent Louisiana in the national competition to be held this fall. The National Chapter Award Program is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization.
These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality Chapter Standards (NQCS) and a Program of Activities (POA) that emphasize growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.
Chapters participating in the program completed an extensive application detailing their POA and its impact on members, school, and community. The applications were graded by committees of in-state and out-of-state agriscience teachers to select finalists in each category.
Chapters ranked Gold Emblem conducted a 10 minute presentation for a panel of judges to determine final rankings. State finalists and winners receive certificates, plaques, and banners. The Louisiana FFA Association is composed of 11,135 student members from 205 FFA chapters in 51 parishes.
The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. FFA operates under a federal charter granted by the 81st United States Congress, and it is an integral part of public instruction in agriculture.
