Ouachita Parish High School graduate Emily Westerberg was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Pelican State Credit Union.
Westerberg is a member of Pelican’s Monroe branch located at 2880 Louisville Ave., in Monroe. In recognition of her outstanding academic achievements and community service efforts, she is one of 13 college-bound students to receive such an award across the state of Louisiana.
Westerberg was a member of the school’s Spanish Club for two years and danced with the Louisiana Delta Ballet Company, made the Principal’s List four years in a row, and has participated in community service projects such as gathering toys and packing shoe boxes for children overseas.
A volunteer committee made up of Pelican team members carefully reviewed applications from the 90 high school students that took the time to apply. Award recipients are encouraged to use their scholarship to cover tuition, textbooks, meal and housing plans, and more.
“As we conclude year 13 of this terrific program, we cannot express enough how proud we are to continue to help the young minds of tomorrow. Giving back is and always will be the foundation on which Pelican was built, and the Team Pelican Scholarship Award Program and its recipients are a true representation of that,” explained Pelican CEO Jeffrey K. Conrad.
Scholarship applications are accepted starting in January of each year. For more information about eligibility and the application process, call 1-800-351-4877 or visit pelicanstatecu.com/scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.