Ashlen Grace Cady, of West Monroe, was among the more than 60 University of Mississippi students to receive a 2021 Marcus Elvis Taylor Memorial Medal, the university’s highest academic award
The honorees were recognized for their achievements on Thursday, April 8, at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.
Cady is a Senior Accountancy major in the Patterson School of Accountancy.
The Taylor Medals were established at UM in 1904 by Dr. William A. Taylor of Booneville in memory of his son, an honored 1871 alumnus of the university. The award recognizes no more than 1 percent of the student body each year.
The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state’s flagship university in Oxford, Mississippi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.