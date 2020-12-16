Jonah Finley of West Monroe recently achieved the dean’s list designation for the 2020 fall semester at Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas.
To be eligible for the ASU Dean’s List, full-time undergraduate students must maintain a 3.25 or better grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Angelo State University, founded in 1928, is a thriving four-year public school in San Angelo, Texas.
