Brett Robertson, a recent graduate of West Monroe High School, emerged this month as one of 2,500 winners of a National Merit Scholarship.
The 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program awards each scholarship recipient $2,500. Some 15,000 students were finalists in the program.
Robertson, the son of Trey and Staci Robertson, graduated as a valedictorian with a 4.0 GPA and scored a 35 on his ACT test and a 1540 on his SAT.
He also is an AP Capstone scholar, a Senior of Distinction, a member of the National Honor Society and has served as a student council class representative for four years at West Monroe High School.
“We are so proud,” said Staci Robertson. “Brett doesn’t have a favorite saying, but our family’s favorite Bible verse is Joshua 1:9. ‘Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid. Do not be discouraged. For the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.’”
Robertson said he plans to attend Louisiana State University to study mechanical engineering, with plans to apply to law school after and to eventually work for either NASA or Space X. He was selected as an Ogden Honor College student among other scholarships.
Robertson also was one of 5,000 high school students across the country to compete in the U.S. Department of Education, United States Presidential Scholars Program.
National Merit Scholarship winners are the finalists in each state who are judged to possess the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.
These scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors who appraised information submitted by both finalists and their high schools; the academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school official.
