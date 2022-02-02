“O Lord my God, When I in awesome wonder consider all the works thy hath made, I see the stars, I hear the mighty thunder, thy power throughout The university displayed, When through the woods, and forest glades I wander, I hear the birds, sing sweetly in the trees, When I look down from lofty mountain grandeur and hear the brook and feel the gentle breeze… Then sing my soul, My savior God to the Thee, How Great Thou Art! How Great Thou Art!”......
Northern Lights… All around us were shimmering curtains of gold and blue and red, flowing to and fro like the swishing drapes of an opulent theater stage. We turned slowly through 360 degrees and the same lights were above, to the side, behind — everywhere at once! Like a huge domes tent of some fabulous, golden fabric, the NORTHERN LIGHTS, displayed their splendor in a beautiful, swaying, rhythmic movement that glittered and glowed in the night sky. Awed and amazed, we could only stand and watch. I could imagine choirs of angels, jeweled harps, Heaven’s golden gates and perhaps God himself, walking in the billowing space surrounded by these magnificent lights. I could only marvel of this universe and the diminution of puny humanity when faced with grandeur. Scientists can explain the aurora borealis if they wish, but they cannot take away its impact on an individual’s consciousness. What we know and what we feel do not always coincide. I have seen the “Merry Dancers” many times since but never in such splendour as on that night and it is an experience that will remain with me forever.” … a sighting by Mary J. MacLeod on beautiful Hebrides Island off the west coast of Scotland…
Then sings my soul… My savior God to Thee… How Great Thou Art…..
When Mike and I were in Iceland this last August, we missed the Northern Lights by about six weeks. Hearing and reading about them, we really want to try and see them! “HOWDY AGS.” Traveling Aggies… Northern Lights and the Wildlife on Northern Manitoba… Experience authentic Canadian hospitality at a genuine fly-in wilderness lodge, this late September. Activity Level: To fully enjoy and participate in all aspects of this program, guests should be able to stand for 90 minutes at a time without sitting …(I think we can do that), walk a moderate mile on uneven terrain without difficulty and enter/exit skiffs with little trouble. We are going to practice! I really, really, really want to go!
************************************
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU! Come Celebrate NANCY’S Birthday, January 24, 2022, at 12:00, Bayou DeSiard Country Club. “A Friend Loves at all times.” — Proverbs…
What an amazing gathering of 50 or more close friends and family for our beloved Nancy Snellings Inabnett! The main dining room was sparkling with diamond like reflections from the sun, in the Cobalt blue sky, reflecting from the dark clear bayou. Tables were draped in crisp white linen with the most beautiful arrangements of Red Tulips, Red Gerbera Daisies, with diverse splashes of tiny green and white flowering vines… These artful arrangements were in lovely crystal clear Steuben bowls placed on each table of eight. Josh Madden enhanced the happening with the most perfect music, to a brilliant “Happy Birthday to You….”
Nancy’s daughter MARIE LOUISE KINDER flew in from Aspen, Colorado, for the occasion. She brought favors of the most beautiful handmade, individually wrapped and tied with silk like ribbon, butter cookies, that looked like a Van Gough painting. They were almost too pretty to eat! I thought Julia Child surely must have made them. Delicious! Starting with a hot Shrimp Corn Bisque on to an array of Chicken Salad, Shrimp Salad and fresh fruit. Handmade Chocolate Cake and divine Carrot Cake as only our famous chef “Mouch” can make. The Country Club outdid themselves on service... perfection! I promise, it was truly a heavenly/magical gathering for our beloved sister and friend!
************************************
Mike and I have never experienced FOOTBALL GAMES like this last couple of weeks…. We were truly exhausted! Have never seen that many close call football games in a row! Super Bowl bound JOE BURROW played a gem of a game to lead Cincinnati Bengals to a 27-24 overtime victory over Kansas City Chiefs in the AFL Championship on last Sunday. Watching a game with Dr. C is like listening to a sports historian — he can tell you history of coaches, wins, losses, what the gamblers are saying and more. He really makes it fun!
Then on to the Australian open — Rafael Nadal beat Daniil Medvedev… in an epic final to claim record 21st Grand Slam Title, the most in men’s tennis history!
Looking forward to the next time. Be kind, be sweet, stay busy!
Dianne
