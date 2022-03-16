I love March — the beginning of spring, with Jonquils or Daffodil blooming everywhere! Interesting fact, Narcissus is a genus of predominantly spring flowering perennial plants of the Amaryllis family, Amaryllidaceae. Various common names including Daffodil, Narcissus and Jonquil are used to describe all members or the genus …I almost feel like Johnnie Appleseed, or maybe the beautiful, late ANN LeDOUX, as I have planted hundreds over all these years. Many thanks to my neighbor and good friend LAMAR MULLICAN for sharing when he divides his bulbs in the fall. I love driving down Country Club Road and seeing all of Ann’s bulbs blooming for so many to enjoy!
Growing up, we never had a cat! I don’t think my Daddy liked cats. We always had a dog, and I don’t ever remember not having a dog. Since Mike and I married we have had, enjoyed and loved Charlie, Rolex, Crystal, Ruby, Taco and now, a little 13-year-old, toothless mutt named Prentice. With Ruby passing on to Dog Heaven, the rats took over. No telling how much we spent on rat poison and mice traps. The nasty little critters were thriving and multiplying. Ha! I will get a cat!
On to the pet shelter, way down on DeSiard Street. I adopted a beautiful blue-eyed, Siamese looking cat that we named STELLA ELLA BURKENROAD. We truly fell in love with this darling cat. She stole our hearts. We could not believe that two old cat haters could have such strong feelings and love for little Stella. She got only the very best from Dr. Tyler Thomas taking care of her, cat castles, Blue Diamond Cat Food all the love and attention we had to give. I can’t tell you the joy she brought into our lives. We put her up at night, let her our in the morning to play and explore. When we were in the yard or garden she was right by our side. One late evening she did not come to the door… The next morning, searching for her, very upset… I found her in the flower bed. Something had, with precision, field dressed her from chin to tail! I don’t know, maybe a raccoon or a possum or maybe a coyote or a fox! An angel wink!
My neighbor SARA BETH CHANDLER has a little black & white stray baby kitten, do I want it? Here we go again, falling in love all over again. We named him Socks with his four white paws. He was the cutest cat ever! He was much a man and loved Mike Cage. Socks was more like a dog than a cat. Four months later, he did not come home and he had never left our yard. We found him the next day on Second Street; he had been run over. We will not get another cat, not fair. But if you do not like cats, it is just because you never had one. When I was first thinking about getting a cat, discussing it with Mike, I asked what would be a cute name? Mike said “Dead Cat if he kills one of my birds!” I reminded him of the fig story. Just as there are plenty of figs to share with the birds, there are plenty of sparrows and such to share with the cats! Mother Nature’s balance. There is just something so healing and comforting about a pet! They are good company and easy to love. When you come home they can’t wait to see you, when you leave they can’t wait for you to come back. They never hold a grudge; their love and loyalty are unconditional! Studies show that pets lower a human’s blood pressure and reduce feelings of anxiety, loneliness and depression. Pets are expensive and they do require attention but the rewards far exceed with love, comfort & joy! I can’t not imagine my life without my beloved dogs ….
What a beautiful invitation, a circle of spring flowers on a circle cream card announcing the engagement of HANNAH WIED & DILLON HOSESTELER. Guests from Monroe, Shreveport and Texas gathered at the lovely Bossier City home of SARA & DR. PAUL PRICE. Arriving to the home with valet parking, fun music and fabulous flowers, guests were all smiles! They were having fun telling wonderful old stories with anticipation of the April wedding in the Texas Hill Country at the home of the bride. Having a grand time were LEIGH MOSES & MIKE CAGE, SARA DESHOTEL, GREG METHENY, SUSAN CAGE, JANICE & DR. REX PRICE, SUSANNA & DR. RUSS VAN NORMAN, CLAY & DR. AMBER SHEMWELL, CAROL JARRED, VIRGINIA SHEMWELL, MARY AMANDA & JR THEIS, KATHERINE & DR. MICHAEL KYROUAC, and so many more…
What is better than a hand written note? The best of the best goes to MARGARET BARKER, NANCY INABNETT, KELLY OAKLEY, MARILYN LEWIS, LEE CARTER, CARRICK INABNETT, LAURA WIED and CAROL CUDD ... just the best!
Quick quick, it is not to late Concordia Parish Library Virtual Book Review. Scholar GEORGIANNA POTTS Presents “OUT OF Africa.” She is amazing! You are in for a treat! Available all through March, go to www.concordialibrary.org.
Be kind to all! Forgive but never forget!
Looking forward to the next time!
Dianne
