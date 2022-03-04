A Time for everything… There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the Heavens: A time to be born and a time to die, A time to plant and a time to uproot, A time to kill and a time to heal, A time to tear down and a time to build, A time to weep and a time to laugh, A time to mourn and a time to dance, A time to scatter stones and a time to gather them, A time to embrace and a time to refrain from embracing, A time to search and a time to give up, A time to keep and a time to throw away, A time to tear down and a time to mend, A time to be silent and a time to speak, A time to love and a time to hate, A time for war and a time for peace… Ecclesiastes
Happy Birthday to you, Happy Birthday to you, Happy Birthday dear Eleanor! “Please join us for a 90th Birthday Celebration Luncheon for ELEANOR BROWN. February 19, 2022, 12 noon to 2pm. Bayou DeSiard Country Club, Fireside room.” What a wonderful birthday party for one of north Louisiana’s all time Grande Dames! Years ago, her late husband, the honorable Billy Brown, was contemplating running for Governor of our fine state. He changed his mind and I remember being disappointed and telling him so. He very thoughtfully said he just had too many other things going on business wise. With a very thoughtful, dream-like look on his face, he said “But would not Miss Ellie have been the most fabulous FIRST LADY of Louisiana!” Yes she would have! Having a grand time… daughter, Priscilla flew up from New Orleans, to surprise her mother. Daughter-in-law KRISTIN BROWN arranged for the perfect celebration of all shades of pink flowers, balloons floating, with lots of laughter and smiles from JOAN BANCROFT, BONNIE WOODS, HELEN LEDBETTER, DEE LEDBETTER, CAROLE KILPATRICK, STEPHANIE ABELL, AMY NORRIS, JAN BROCKMAN, MARION ZENTNER and VIRGINIA HADDAD. Another special treat: when it was time to cut the beautiful birthday cake, in walked her GOOD-LOOKING SONS HARRIS and DENNIS! It was a very special happening for a very special lady and old friend!
*******************************************************
HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Celebrate with SHERMAN SHAW, 80 years old! February 19th from 6-9 p.m. Way out OVER YONDER in the country, Seals Place. Folks from here, there and everywhere — Mississippi, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Florida, South Louisiana — flew in, motored in, boated in to the amazing home/hunting lodge ever of JEAN & SHERMAN SHAW… I have not seen that many vehicles at one gathering in a long time… Entering the home to an array of spectacular trophies, flowers, food and all happy, smiling laughing faces with lots of tall tales being told. It way so much fun! Jean Shaw you out did yourself!
*******************************************************
The Pleasure of Your Company is Requested at an Engagement Celebration Honoring KALENA CARUTHERS & JOHN THOMAS JACKSON Saturday, The Nineteenth of February Two Thousand Twenty Two…Eight O’Clock until Midnight…The Island Drive Home of SUE & DR. WALTER SARTOR, facing sparkling Phillips Bayou with reflections of burning flames on long poles that welcomed guests and guided them to the entrance of this magnificent home adorned with artful flowers. The guests were all dressed to the nines in coats & ties and beautiful cocktail attire. It was a truly happy fabulous affair! Seen meandering around and having a grand time: ELLIE & DR. TOMY BAKEER, PAIGE & FRENCH SMITH (thank you for sharing your “Old Fashion with me), KP & JASON BREWTON, SATCHIE GODFREY, LISA & WILSON CAMPBELL, EDWARD SEYMOUR & CAROLINE BLACKMAN, CAROLE KILPATRICK, KAREN GIBBONS (beautiful grandmother of the groom), LESLEY & JOBY LeDOUX, KERRY KILPATRICK, KALA & THAD RYAN, KELLY & TOMMY JACKSON (happy parents of the groom. Tommy is my Godson and many years ago Mike & I hosted their Announcement Party here on Glenmar Avenue) and many more of beautiful friends, family and guests.
*******************************************************
HOTEL MONROE…. Get ready for amazing happenings right here on our beautiful Ouachita River. I have been honored by CHRISTIE & MICHAEL to meet and greet with the happenings/perspectives for The Hotel Monroe, way down there on Walnut by the railroad tracks. It is so exciting for our beloved community. We met with ERIN BRADFORD an interior designer from North Carolina, then onto Michelin Chef JOE ISIDORI from New York/Florida, along with TAYLOR BENNETT… This was such an interesting fun happening… visiting, old stories about Monroe, what most people like and enjoy, visiting special sites on the river. I just have to share this… I was leading this group, with Michael Echols at the wheel of his big black SUV, on dirt/gravel to a big bluff, remote, muddy site on the river over very small ravines ... you get the picture! Michael said, better not go any further we may get stuck! With nowhere to turn around he put the vehicle in reverse. Looking at the camera and never hesitating or looking back, he went 25 or so miles per hour through mud holes and small gravel ravines for about ½ mile … I could not believe! I thought I was good at backing up but Michael was amazing! He said he has always been able to navigate backwards. I wonder if Thomas Jefferson could have done that? Thank you to THE ECHOLS FAMILY for grand happenings up here in North Louisiana!
*******************************************************
Love and prayers to the family of PATSY ANN TAYLOR STEWART ... what wonderful scripture for a wonderful mother, friend and child of The Lord! “Hymn of Promise”
CHARLES EBERT BROWN, JR., BUDDY… A man of humility, character, strength and love of his family… We will all miss Buddy and know he is in the presence of his Lord!..”A Mighty fortress is our God”
DIANE HALEY …Thank you for enjoying The Ouachita Citizen…
NITA ROBERTS … I love your sweet cards!
FRED HANDCOCK ... Your remembrance of old downtown Monroe will be posted, I’m sure, in the Hotel Monroe. Thank you for sharing.
JAMES MCCREADY ... (318) 547-5665, H2Greaux, the best lettuce assortment I have ever had! It is like eating candy, and he delivers!!! It is almost too pretty to eat!
Monroe Symphony League Book Fair at 320 North Fourth St. in Monroe. The fair opens Saturday March 5th and will also be held March 6, and March 11-12. Do not miss! It is going to be so much fun!
Be kind to all and do not forget to floss your teeth…
Dianne
