Christian Creed, Advisory Board chairman for the Salvation Army, announced today that Dr. Dennis Swanberg, a popular and entertaining national speaker will address the Nov. 12, 2019 banquet for the emergency homeless shelter at the Salvation Army.
The banquet will be held at the Monroe Civic Center and begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the banquet are $45 apiece or $500 for a reserved table for 8 persons.
Swanberg is known by many as “America’s Minister of Encouragement”. He uses humor and laughter as a tool to break down barriers people have in order to promote faith and family values in a lighthearted and humorous way. He has the reputation for revealing and instilling hope and motivating people in all walks of life
“This banquet is the first one in a number of years to be held in Monroe and is being held to inform the public and celebrate the many services the Salvation Army provides to northeast Louisiana”, said Creed.
“Most people know the Army because of its disaster work but there are other services our staff provides every day. This banquet highlights the emergency homeless shelter facilities we provide 365 days of the year. The Army provides shelter, meals and bathes for men, women and children. We house anywhere from 45 to 55 people each night,” Creed said.
Captain Jerry Casey, local Corp commander, leads the Army into its 93rd year in Monroe. Captain Casey has led the local Corps for the past two years and commented that “the Army in Monroe serves 13 northeast parishes and over 92 years has provided thousands of individuals with humanitarian care in disasters and in normal daily living situations. This banquet is an opportunity for the Army to celebrate its successes and raise money for our emergency homeless shelter”.
Tickets may be purchased by calling the Salvation Army at 325-1755 or by ordering them from the website www.eventbrite.com.
Once on the website type in Salvation Army in the Search field with the location setting as Monroe and then click on Salvation Army Shelter Banquet.
