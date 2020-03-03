The 2020 St. Paddy’s Day Bicycle Parade and Festival, presented by Centric Federal Credit Union, will be held on Saturday, March 14 at Kiroli Park in West Monroe.
The event is hosted by the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce and Kiroli Park Foundation.
The St. Paddy’s Day Bicycle Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free but regular park admission is required.
The festivities will include live music by Slick Willy and the Boll Weevils, St. Paddy’s Day arts and crafts, games, bounce houses, free green lemonade and popcorn and additional food items for sale.
The Bicycle Parade is open to adults, children and pets and is a non-motorized parade that can include bicycles, scooters, wagons, strollers, etc. The parade lines up at 1 and will begin shortly afterwards.
Prizes will be awarded to the best-decorated adult, children and pets.
For more information about the St. Paddy’s Day Bicycle Parade and Festival, call the WMWO Chamber of Commerce at (318) 325-1961.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.