Valued benefactors have generously invested in the University of Louisiana Monroe College of Health Sciences and College of Pharmacy by establishing newly endowed faculty positions and endowed scholarships.
Michael Woods, former chair of the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors, established two First Generation Endowed Scholarships of $100,000 each to provide financial support to students who are the first in their family to earn a college degree.
Harold Turner (’71 BBA) established ULM’s first $100,000 Superior Graduate Endowed Scholarship after the Louisiana State Board of Regents launched this sponsored program. Turner designated the scholarship in biology for students pursuing a Master Degree in Biomedical Sciences (biotechnology, cell biology, molecular biology, microbiology, and physiology).
Linda Holyfield (’76 BSN) established a $100,000 Endowed Professorship in Nursing to support an exceptional nursing faculty member in the Kitty DeGree School of Nursing.
Willis-Knighton Health System established five $100,000 endowed professorships: 1) Gaye Eason Dean Professorship in Nursing; 2) Tessa Albritton Professorship in Pharmacy; 3) Willis-Knighton Health System Professorship in Pharmacy; 4) Helen Mena Professorship in Nursing; and 5) Willis-Knighton Professorship for Nursing – to recruit and retain exceptionally qualified faculty in these disciplines.
All of these endowments include matching funds from the Board of Regents Sponsored Programs Fund.
