John W. Sutherlin, Ph.D., Director of the University of Louisiana Monroe Office of Sponsored Programs and Research, and Grants and Projects Developer Meghan Risinger recently participated in continuing professional and development training.
Sutherlin and Risinger attended the day-long workshop, “Show me the money: Essentials of grant-writing” on Feb. 11, 2020. The session was presented by the Kiisa Corporation with LSU Professional Development and sponsored by the Louisiana Municipalities Association.
Risinger noted the ever-changing field of grant development and the importance of being “well-trained to remain relevant.”
“The opportunity to brush up on your skills and learn from another’s perspective is an opportunity for growth. The grant writing training sponsored by the LMA provided those things and allowed us to sit among local leaders from across the state to discuss strategies to address the needs of our communities,” she said.
While the workshop targeted cities and parishes, the training included training for grants to foundations, corporations, and government agencies, both state and federal. OSPR manages all grants and sponsored research and service contracts for ULM, including TRIO programs.
“We are always trying to expand our competency,” said Sutherlin, “and these professional development sessions are part of that process.
LMA allowed OSPR to attend so that we can better collaborate with communities and assist those in need across northeast Louisiana.”
