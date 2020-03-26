Christopher and Carrie Ferguson of West Monroe are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Lauren Suzanne Ferguson to Devin Wayne Yarborough, son of Melanie Moreau of Siloam Spring, Arkansas, and Chris and Jennifer Yarborough of Castle Rock, Colorado.
Lauren is the granddaughter of Mickey and Dickie Jackson and Houston Roark of West Monroe. Her paternal grandparents are Reverend Steve Ferguson and the late Sandy Ferguson of Houston, Texas. Devin is the grandson of Mike Moreau from Shreveport, Louisiana, and the late Karen Statham of Bossier City. His paternal grandparents are Larry and Barbara Ashby of Castle Rock, Colorado.
Lauren is a 2016 graduate of West Monroe High School and Devin is a 2014 graduate of Caddo Magnet High School in Shreveport. The couple met while attending Louisiana Tech University. Lauren was active in Sigma Kappa Sorority and graduated in 2019 with the Bachelor of Science degree in marketing. Devin was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in 2018 with a major in supply chain management.
The wedding ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Lake D’Arbonne Chapel with the grandfather of the bride officiating. A reception celebrating their marriage will follow at the Lake D’Arbonne Country Club.
