Gregory Lee of Delhi and Angela Scriber of Winnsboro are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Meagan Danielle Lee to Zachary Wade Morris, son of James “Jimbo” Morris of Rayville and Mike and Amy Alexander of Calhoun.
Lee is the eldest granddaughter of Gilmer Lee of Winnsboro, Carl and Dot Stanitzky of West Monroe, and Gerald and Valerie Scriber of Winnsboro.
Morris is the eldest grandson of Jimmy and Janette Morris of West Monroe and Bust and Sandy Whittington of West Monroe.
Lee is a 2010 graduate of Riverfield Academy; Morris a 2008 graduate of West Ouachita High School.
Lee and Morris are both gradautes of Louisiana Tech University, Lee with a Bachelor’s of Arts in 2015 and Morris with a Bachelor’s of Science in 2013.
Lee works for the University of Louisiana Monroe as Coordinator for Student Life and Leadership and the Executive Director of the Miss ULM Organization.
Morris is a sales representative for Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits.
The couple have a Ruston wedding planned for July 4, 2020 at White Oak Venue.
