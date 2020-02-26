Six exceptional Louisiana youths were recognized Feb. 15 for their knowledge, skills and communication abilities as they were named winners of the Gerry Lane Premier Exhibitor Award at the 85th annual LSU AgCenter Livestock Show at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
This year’s first-place winners of the Gerry Lane Premier Exhibitor Awards included Caitlin McBride, West Ouachita FFA as a swine premier exhibitor.
Alexis Walker with the West Ouachita FFA placed fourth in the swine category.
For the past 22 years, the Premier Exhibitor program has recognized 4-H and FFA members who may not have champion animals but who have a thorough understanding of animal science.
“The awards are based on performance in tests of each youth’s knowledge of the livestock industry, practical exercises demonstrating skills and the ability to communicate effectively,” said Dwayne Nunez, LSU AgCenter Livestock Show manager.
Program participants have to pass an exam, demonstrate skills, write an essay, prepare a resume and show poise and confidence during an interview with livestock show officials, Nunez said.
The winning youths were among 30 finalists and many other contestants in the program, which recognizes outstanding livestock exhibitors in six categories: beef cattle, dairy cattle, poultry, sheep, goats and swine.
Supported by an endowment from Gerry Lane Enterprises in Baton Rouge, the program is open to participants exhibiting beef, dairy, swine, sheep, poultry and goats.
The top winner in each premier exhibitor category received a $500 cash award, a commemorative belt buckle and a monogrammed jacket.
The other four finalists in each category were awarded trophies.
