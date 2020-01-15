Franklin Parish School Board members passed a resolution seeking a special May 9 tax-renewal election.
The action took place at their regular meeting Jan. 7.
The move will have to be approved by the State Bond Commission.
If voters agree to the renewal, the tax will be a one-half of one percent 10-year sales tax collected after July 1. An estimated $1.2 million is expected to be collected from the tax.
Fifteen percent of the net proceeds from the tax will be used for “purchasing and acquiring classroom teaching supplies and equipment, and the remaining net proceeds to be placed in a separate account to be dedicated, allocated and used for improving school related facilities and equipment for, and paying maintenance and operating expenses,” according to the proposition.
In other action, School Board members approved the spring janitorial bids.
Supplies will be received from Economical Janitorial & Paper of New Orleans, Guy Paper of West Monroe, Jackson / Newell Paper of Flowood, Ms., Long’s Products of Alexandria, Pyramid School Products of Tampa and Parker Wholesale of Bastrop.
