Louisiana distributed more than $674 million in emergency food assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta, the Department of Children and Family Services reports.
That assistance included the Pandemic EBT program for school children, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotments, Disaster SNAP benefits, and Replacement SNAP benefits.
DCFS received five times the normal volume of SNAP applications within the first 30 days of the pandemic and ends the year serving an all-time high of more than 456,000 SNAP households, the department says. That represents a 26 percent increase over 9 months – adding 95,228 households and 177,069 people from February to November – after a four-year steady decline in the number of families receiving assistance.
