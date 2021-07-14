The town of Sterlington plans to launch an environmental court in August where a local justice of the peace may impose fines on violations of property maintenance standards in the town.
During its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Sterlington Town Council agreed to hire Justice of the Peace Stuart Parker to serve as the environmental court’s hearing officer. Parker would be paid $75 per court date, under the resolution unanimously adopted by the Town Council.
The Town Council also will pay a part-time code enforcement officer to issue summons and report any unsafe environmental conditions.
Sterlington officials hope the establishment of an environmental court will encourage compliance with town ordinances pertaining to obnoxious growth and blight.
When asked whether Sterlington hoped to generate a certain amount in fine revenues, Mayor Caesar Velasquez said, “We haven’t put a number on it, but we just want to protect the town and its residents from dilapidated buildings and obnoxious growth.”
“We’re trying to head off any problems and make sure our residential areas look attractive to our residents and visitors,” Velasquez said.
Velasquez noted Sterlington has had ordinances establishing property maintenance standards but is only now preparing to enforce them.
“We revamped our ordinances a few months ago, but now we have an officer who will enforce our codes and ordinances,” he said.
The code enforcement officer will work part-time because Sterlington cannot afford a full-time code enforcement officer at this time.
According to Velasquez, all property owners—including landlords or owners of rental properties—must observe Sterlington’s ordinances or face a fine.
“Sometimes we’ve had problems with rental properties,” Velasquez said.
Monroe attorney Devin Jones, who serves as Sterlington’s legal counsel, said he and Velasquez were still developing the amounts to be imposed through fines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.