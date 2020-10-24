“Put up or shut up.”
That was Sterlington head coach Lee Doty’s message going into a heavily anticipated matchup against Union Friday night.
It was a rematch of last year’s thrilling 18-17 victory over Union, where Union head coach Joe Spatafora told the Sterlington coaches, “Next time.”
Those two words initially pointed to a postseason rematch, but that playoff matchup never came. Instead, the two met again for the first time since exchanging those pleasantries at midfield, and wouldn’t you know it? Sterlington and Union fans had to wait an extra two hours before the game could be played in a constant downpour.
Union took advantage of the sloppy field conditions in a 35-14 Farmer victory that handed Sterlington its first loss in District 2-3A play since joining in 2017.
The Panthers had six fumbles in the first half and lost three of them. Add on top of that Union star back Trey Holly had 17 carries for 113 yards in the first two quarters alone, and that dug Sterlington into a 22-6 hole.
Holly scored all three touchdowns and would go on to score two more in the second half. Union’s star tailback, which is only a sophomore and had previously piled up approximately 300 rushing yards in a win against Ouachita, ran for 224 yards and five scores on 25 carries in the victory.
“He’s a special player,” said Doty leading into the district clash.
Meanwhile, Sterlington’s offense could not overcome the fumbles on multiple drives. J’Keldrick Miller rushed for 88 yards, while fullback Zach Crain added another 50 on the ground in the loss.
Grant Mangrum connected with Luke Handy on a 24-yard touchdown just before the half, and Miller found the end zone one quarter later on a 22-yard scamper.
Other than that, the night belonged to a Union Farmer team that improved to 4-0 overall.
Sterlington, now with a 2-2 record, will look to get back to its winning ways in District 2-3A in a road contest with Wossman Friday night.
