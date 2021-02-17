This month marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of The Ministry of Inspirational Therapy, a 501 (c)3 corporation in West Monroe. It was thirty years ago in January 1991 that Fox McKeithen, Secretary of State for Louisiana, fixed the state seal upon the Constitution and By-Laws of The Ministry of Inspirational Therapy. Background work had been taking place for two years preparing for this momentous event. Gloria Jones had the inspiration to begin this ministry while her mother was in a nursing home. Judge Jim Norris, who was on the board of directors, drew up the Articles of Incorporation and the By-Laws. Gloria G. Jones was named as the incorporator of this corporation which would be run by a board of directors. Serving on the initial board of directors were Gloria G. Jones, Henry Little, Jim Norris, Skip Stinson, Joan Fisher, Peggy Bolton, Marsha McGee, Ann Padgett, and Donald R. Wills. The advisory board consisted of Rev. Otis Moore, Dr. James Padgett, and Dr. Clifton Tennison.
The ministry began by supplying the twelve nursing homes of Monroe and West Monroe with cassette tape players for every room and libraries of music for each home. Then they spread out to other towns, and now they serve 48 nursing facilities in Northeast Louisiana which include nursing homes, assisted living centers, psychiatric hospitals, and hospice groups. Cd players, cds, videos, and other inspirational materials such as devotional books, occasional cards, and Christmas cards are given twice a year to the nursing facilities. Over a thirty year period, the ministry has given approximately 3,000 cassette tape players, 1,150 cd players, 12,800 cassette musical tapes, 9,238 music cds, 580 books on tape,48 sets of Bible on tape, 48 sets of Sing-a-Long tapes 48 sets of Sing-a-Long cds, 150 DVDs, 10,000 cards, and numerous magazines and devotional books. Donations, memorial gifts, and fund raisers from the residents of Ouachita Parish have made these gifts possible.
The early days of establishing a non-profit, non-denominational ministry to provide inspirational therapeutic resources and services for the elderly and for shut-ins of any age was led and guided by God’s hand through several dedicated people who could see the need for music in the nursing homes.
The purpose of providing therapy against boredom and depression and the purpose of bringing comfort, peace, joy, and a way of praising God remains the same.
The call upon the ministry is from the word of God: “Let the saints rejoice in this honor and sing for joy on their beds! May the praise of God be in their mouths!” Psalms 149:5-6
For further information about The Ministry of Inspirational Therapy, you may call 318-396-0634 or write to P.O. Box 1333, West Monroe, LA 71294.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.