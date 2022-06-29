Writer’s Note: There are times these days when I get the feeling that no one is really working together anymore. There is so much bickering (and downright ugliness) over differing opinions that it is easy to get discouraged. But every once in a while, something (or someone) comes along to prove that the idea of working together for the common good as a team is still alive and well.
Recently I saw a lovely piece on KNOE-TV8 about a project at St. Frederick’s High School. This specific project -- bees – was actually a “next step” to an earlier project that is expanding. I was intrigued and decided to find out more about it. I quickly discovered that community teamwork is essential to this effort, and our community is richer for it. I hope you’ll agree.
Three Cheers for Community Teamwork!
As many of you know from reading my columns, I love gardening and support community gardening efforts. To me it just makes sense to make use of an empty lot or similar space by allowing community members to create a garden there. The food produced may be consumed by the gardener responsible for his plot, or it may be gathered by a number of people to donate to those who need it more.
Where Does Our Food Come From?
About five years ago, St. Frederick’s High School (SFHS) teacher Dan Lindow decided that the students needed a better understanding of where food comes from and what it takes to produce it. He submitted a grant proposal to the Junior League of Monroe, Inc. for a mini-grant. It was funded and the first garden bed moved from concept to reality. This bed was the first step in what would be a 6-year program of work, all funded by grants and donations. Step-by-step the garden project grew – a composter, expanded beds, and a greenhouse followed in subsequent years.
In 2020-2021, Elizabeth Griffon joined the SFHS faculty and became co-sponsor of the SFHS Garden Club which operated the school’s garden project. A native of Monroe and the mother of two boys who “love being outdoors, learning about gardening and bugs”, Elizabeth was experienced with dirt and creepy-crawlers!
Student Involvement . . .
SFHS Garden Club is a non-profit club, relying on donations, grants, and student work to keep the garden project moving forward. The students participate in the planning by working with their teachers to create a plot based on seeds they have either harvested from last year’s crops or that have been donated by the community.
When the garden was first begun, Dan teamed up with SFHS’s St. Vincent de Paul Club to get ideas about where the students might like to donate the produce. They selected Grace Place that first year, and have been donating there ever since.
According to Elizabeth, the students do all of the planting. This year’s garden has squash, cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, green beans, watermelon, and some herbs. The garden plot is bordered by cinderblocks, so the students planted the “holes” in each to create a border of wildflowers, zinnias, and other pollinator attractors.
Dan and Elizabeth help the students maintain the garden as needed. They use pine straw or mulch on the paths within the plot and landscape fabric to cut down on weeds. As the plants produce, the students pick the produce, water everything during the summer months, and do maintenance as needed.
SFHS students volunteer to join the garden club. Any student who wishes to join, may. Elizabeth says they usually have 10-20 students who all participate during the school year. The club members elect officers at the beginning of each school year who are responsible for scheduling meetings and workdays, maintaining the summer break watering schedule, and generally running the club.
During Elizabeth’s first year at SFHS, several students happened to be in her classroom during one of the garden club meetings and they put their name down on a list not realizing that this was not for a class, but was extra-curricular. When they realized what they had done, they chose to participate. They became some of the most active club members, and one was voted president this past year.
Gardening Enhances the Curriculum . . .
Elizabeth has been diligent in finding ways to incorporate the gardening experiences into the academic curriculum. Her Biology I class studies ecosystems and the environment, biodiversity, and where food comes from. In Biology II, her students explore cellular processes such as photosynthesis and mitosis.
With an Environmental Protection Agency Environmental Education grant through the University of Louisiana at Monroe, Elizabeth has worked with a team of ULM professors learning how to incorporate even more environmental education into the science curriculum. The students learn about such things from water testing and the effects of nutrient pollution to how to support native pollinators with gardens and yards. This education -- combined with the hands-on experiences the students have with their garden – will last a lifetime.
Produce and Bees . . .
When Dan first began the SFHS school garden and garden club, he hoped that someday he would be able to incorporate bee education and beekeeping into the project. He had prior experience with bees and beehives and was sure that the addition of bees would be a great learning opportunity for the students. When Elizabeth was hired, she immediately bought in to the idea. She had always been fascinated by bees and beekeeping and had wanted an excuse to learn more about both.
Both teachers knew that a garden with bees nearby would be a better producer. Besides an increase in the amount of vegetables that they could grow and donate, there was a second motivation – honey production! “We figured that if we can harvest and sell honey, we can put some money back into our garden account and begin building a budget!” Elizabeth explained. Another curriculum benefit – the students will learn budgeting and accounting.
In 2021, Dan and Elizabeth co-sponsored a proposal for an education mini-grant from the Junior League for funds to purchase a beehive. They were awarded the grant and proudly purchased a FlowHive Hybrid hive. This hive features normal frames for the bees to use to build their honeycomb. The honey can be harvested just like an ordinary beehive. What makes this beehive especially good for the students is that there are also several partially-built frames (aka Flow frames). The bees fill these with honey, and when the frames are full the students simply turn a key and insert a spigot. The honey will flow out and fill jars. The benefits are obvious – the honey harvest is easier, less invasive, and less dangerous for both the bees and the students.
The students helped assemble the new hive and then painted it. They chose the colors and even created small bee images on it using their thumbprints. This spring they put it in its place and waited for the bees to be delivered. They arrived in late spring, too late for Elizabeth to incorporate them more fully into her lessons. Next year her Biology I curriculum – especially units on ecosystems, plants, and animals -- will use the bee experiences to better understand how pollinators (not just bees) play such an important role in food production.
As another part of the project, SFHS received a mini-grant from the Monroe Garden Club this year to create two additional school flower beds that would not only beautify campus but would also attract even more pollinators. Those beds are in place now in front of the basketball gym.
It Takes a Community Team . . .
There have been some surprises along the way. For one, the students are truly intrigued – even those who are not in the garden club! Elizabeth loves this increased interest and hopes that more students will want to join. Another is how much Elizabeth has enjoyed the bees herself! Like the students, the teacher has become intrigued by that little bee community working so hard to help in so many ways. As a result, Elizabeth is doing even more research to see how she may eventually have them at her own home.
Only through teamwork did the garden and the bees become reality. It took teachers looking for ways to expand the learning experience for their students, community organizations – the Junior League of Monroe and the Monroe Garden Club -- offering meaningful mini-grants for such educational projects, ULM professors through an EPA education program, community businesses and individuals willing to donate, and students willing to put in the time and effort necessary to sustain the project. Others with experience with bees also stepped up. Elizabeth has called on friends and family who have kept bees for advice and counsel. In addition, some of the SFHS students have families who keep bees and they were invaluable help in getting the beehive set up properly and the bees moved in.
Andrew Carnegie, Scottish-American industrialist and philanthropist, wrote “Teamwork is the ability to work together toward a common vision. The ability to direct individual accomplishments toward organizational objectives. It is the fuel that allows common people to attain uncommon results.”
I cannot help but believe that Carnegie would have whole-heartedly approved of this teamwork within our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.