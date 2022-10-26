West Monroe Mayor Dave Norris

It was in the late 1980’s that I remember first seeing James and Missy at the park,   mostly when I would happen to be there in the mid-morning.  I don’t recall seeing them walking, but rather just quietly sitting together on one of the benches scattered among the trees.  James was a slender man; I guessed him to be in his early to mid70’s, and Missy was a Chihuahua (I think) puppy that was almost always curled up in James’s lap.  

