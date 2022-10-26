It was in the late 1980’s that I remember first seeing James and Missy at the park, mostly when I would happen to be there in the mid-morning. I don’t recall seeing them walking, but rather just quietly sitting together on one of the benches scattered among the trees. James was a slender man; I guessed him to be in his early to mid70’s, and Missy was a Chihuahua (I think) puppy that was almost always curled up in James’s lap.
James always seemed to be enjoying the sights and sounds of the park, and the many visitors who walked by. No need for a book, earphones, or a human companion, although he was cordial to me when, on occasion, I sat down on the bench with them just to visit. I don’t think we had cell phones back then, but I can’t imagine him staring at one if we had. Missy got to where she would sniff around on my hands, and even give me a lick or two just to be friendly, but she never left James’s lap. There was no question of where Missy’s affections lay.
In the summer of 1992 James dropped in to see me at City Hall. (I always liked drop-ins.) In an almost inaudible voice, he told me that his wife, Rose, had died a few months back and, with misty eyes, he said he wanted to donate some money to the city to do something as a memorial to her life. His deep affection for her was obvious, and the grief he felt was still fresh.
I thanked him and asked if he had any ideas of what sort of memorial would be appropriate. He said he didn’t have any suggestions, but when he told me the amount of money he wanted to donate I was a little taken aback. I asked him to give me a few days to think about his generous offer.
After a day or two of thinking, an idea popped into my head, and I needed to see if it was feasible. In 1990 I had been in Colorado Springs in early September for a meeting, and after it ended, I rented a car and took a two-day driving tour to see the fall foliage. The aspen trees were spectacular that year, especially the farther north I drove. I remember thinking how I wished for more fall color in our town, especially at Kiroli park.
I called Rhymes Oliver, a well-known landscape architect, and asked him if he could create a fall color plan for the open field at Kiroli. Of course, there were plenty of beautiful pines and hardwoods across the streets bordering the field, but almost none on the edge of the field itself. After surveying the site and doing some simple soil tests, he came back with a list of five fall color trees that would thrive at the park, and a site plan for where they could be planted for the best effect. I asked Rhymes to meet with James to explain the plan for a living memorial to Rose, one that would last for decades. He listened to the presentation intently and, after a long pause, he nodded his approval. I felt like I knew why he didn’t speak his agreement
It took several months to go through the process, but during the late fall of 1992 thirty-five trees were expertly sited and planted. I had asked Rhymes to specify the tallest trees that could be economically used, so most started out 10-12 feet tall. This fall marks the 30th anniversary of the planting of the trees.
Shumard Oaks, Red Maples, and Silver Maples have beautiful fall colors and are found in our area; but two of the 5 varieties planted were not common locally. There were three Pistache trees planted, and they can be identified by the pairs of long slender leaves. They have a kind of exotic look to me. There is a large one on the northwest corner of the field.
The other tree that is not often seen in our area is the Ginkgo, with dark green leaves from spring to summer, and turning to brilliant yellow in the fall. This tree has a most interesting history, and is considered to be a living fossil, a tree that botanists say co-existed virtually unchanged with dinosaurs. Seven were planted on the edge of the field.
There is actually another Ginkgo tree in the park, also planted as a memorial to a loved one. Some time around the year 2000 I got a call from Marlin Mitchell, a young man who owned a landscape business. His wife, Larisa, had died in 1999 and he asked if he could plant a tree in the park as a memorial to her. Of course, I agreed, and he later called to tell me that the tree had been planted. He didn’t ask for any special recognition and, over time, the conversation faded from my memory.
Just a few days ago, while on a late afternoon walk at the park, I spotted a tree off the trail at the edge of the woods that looked like a Ginkgo. I walked through some brush and tall grass (a definite hint about where the tree is) and took some leaves to compare to trees I knew were Ginkgos. I found Marlin’s phone number and we agreed that I had probably found Larisa’s tree. It is quite large and in the early evening sunlight the bright green leaves shine brightly. In a few weeks we’ll know for sure it’s a Ginkgo if the green leaves change to brilliant yellow.
James Gaskins’s constant companion on his visits to the park died in 1999. There is a plaque in the park with the inscription, obviously written by James, that reads,
“Missy Rose Gaskins, beloved dog and treasured friend. Never met a stranger.” James Gaskins died in 2003, eleven years after his tribute to Rose Marie was completed at the park. I hope he got to see his vision played out every fall.
There is a memorial structure at the northeast corner of the field in which all the plaques are displayed, save for one. Missy Rose’s plaque marks her grave, just a few feet away. The design services for the structure were donated by Rice Gregory, and the stone was donated by Troy Culp, owner of Arkansas Stone, in memory of Thomas Carroll Culp (1907-1978), his father.
Dave Norris is a former mayor of West Monroe.
