Ernest James Coleman
Funeral services for Ernest James Coleman were held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Morning Star Baptist Church in Fort Necessity at 1 p.m. Burial followed at Morning Star Cemetery also of Fort Necessity under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Coleman, 36 of Albuquerque, NM, died Nov. 25 at Presbyterian Rust Medical Center in Albuquerque.
He is survived by his son Arius Fletcher Coleman, a stepson, Jaylen Lahair; daughters: Kimberly and Tatiena Coleman; stepdaughters: Mazhariqule Givens and Montenique Lahair; mother: Daisy Coleman; four brothers: Michael Anderson, Ernest R. Anderson, Terrance Anderson and Donald R. Anderson; two sisters: Angela Evern and Christina Coleman; five uncles and a host of nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Michael Wright, Mark Heggens, Tommy Johnson, Johnny Johnson, Michael Heggens, Donnie Brooks and Charles Anderson.
Linda Talbert Richardson
Funeral service for Mrs. Linda Faye Richardson, 67, of Wisner, will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 11 a.m., in the sanctuary of Shady Grove Baptist Church, with Bro. Mike Griffith officiating. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, in Jigger, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Ms. Linda was born on December 23, 1953, in Columbia to the union of JC Talbert, Sr and Katie Blackmon Talbert, and passed from this life on December 13, 2021, in Wisner. She is preceded in death by her parents, JC and Katie Talbert; husband, Claude Richardson; and sister, Carolyn Talbert.
Survivors include her daughters, Betty Jean and husband Thomas Temple, Sr and Mary Jane and husband Brad Robinson; brothers JC Talbert, Jr and wife Thelma and Edward Talbert and wife Edith; sister, Glenda Kaye and husband Glen Huacuja. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers will be John Talbert, Steven Talbert, Marcus Morris, Jr, Jesse Temple, Jr, and Jesse Temple, III.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the church.
Shirley Gould Jackson
Funeral services for Mrs. Shirley Gould Jackson, 85, of Baskin were 2 p.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, at Dennard First National Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Daniel and Dani Hawks officiating, interment followed in Reagan Cemetery Baskin, visitation was 6-8 p.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the funeral home all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Mrs. Shirley a member of Family Community Church of Nazarene, was born September 11, 1936 in Winnsboro to the union of the late Abram Gould and the late Georgie Taylor Gould, and passed away on December 7, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Eubie Jackson and is survived by her children, daughter Myra Ann Noble and her husband Paul of Arlington, TX, daughter Diane Garner and her husband Mike of Jigger, son, Steve Edward Jackson and his wife Kim of Winnsboro, daughter, Debbie Jackson of Baskin, son, Sherman Jackson and his wife Emmie of Winnsboro, son, Dale Jackson of Baskin, daughter, Sherry Williams and her husband Tracy of Mangham, and daughter, Crystal Gibson and her husband Bob of Baskin; brother, Carnis Gould of Winnsboro; sister, Faye Loyd and her husband Tommy of Jigger, Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Grandsons served as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers.
Donations may be made to Family Community Church of Nazarene building fund.
Robin Ferrington Jones
Funeral services for Robin Ferrington Jones, 57, of Bernice, LA, were held at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in the Chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home - Winnsboro with Rev. Bubba Ezell officiating; visitation was from 1 p.m. until the time of the service, with interment following at Central Cemetery in Wisner; all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Robin spoke often of her time spent working on the cotton farm; she enjoyed spending hours on the pier catching bream; and she took great pride and joy in riding her motorcycle.
Robin, a phlebotomist, was born to the union of Marvin Russell Ferrington and Bobbie Lee Robbins Ferrington, October 19, 1964, in Winnsboro, and passed on at her residence in Bernice, LA, Dec. 7, 2021.
Robin is preceded in death by her father; and survived by her husband, Bryan Jones of Bernice, LA; daughter: Jennifer Jones of Carthage, MS; granddaughter Alexi Burnette of Carthage, MS; Mother: Bobbie R. Ferrington of Winnsboro; brothers: Marvin R. Ferrington and wife Nancey of Wisner, and Terry Lynn Ferrington and fiancé Melinda JoAnn Doughty of Selma, NC; and many other family members and friends.
Rayna Hope Marchand
Rev. Refford Oliver Sr.
Services for Rev. Refford Oliver Sr. were held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at River of Life in Winnsboro at 11 a.m. Burial followed at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Rev. Oliver, 76 of Gilbert, died Dec. 1 at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.
He is survived by four sons: Donald Richards of Denver, Refford Oliver Jr. of Winnsboro, Aaron Oliver of Atlanta and Chadwick Oliver of Monroe; three daughters: Eckerlana Oliver of Gilbert, TyEsha Johnson of Mesquite, Tx and Samonica Watson also of Mesquite; one sister: Eddie Mae Moore of Chicago; 18 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Donald Richards, Refford Oliver Jr., Aaron Oliver and Chadwick Oliver.
Private Family services for baby Rayna Hope Marchand, infant child of Nick and Heather Taylor Marchand of West Monroe will be in the Chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Officiated by Rev. Doyle Adams, with interment following in Crowville Masonic Cemetery, Crowville; all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Rayna was born December 8, 2021, in Ochsner Baptist Medical in New Orleans, and passed from this life eight hours later.
Rayna was too special for this world…. She is loved and will be dearly missed.
Rayna is preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Toni Jo Marchand, great-grandfathers Billy Ray Taylor and William Allen Corbin, Jr. She is survived by her parents Nick and Heather Marchand; sister Toni Nichole Marchand; grandparents: Lenny Marchand, Gregory Taylor (Jane), Kathleen Taylor; great-grandparents Francis Taylor and Lottie Corbin; uncles: Ross Marchand and Kyler Taylor (Destinee); aunt Destiny Black; and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Gregory Taylor and Ross Marchand.
Fannie R. Payne
Funeral services for Fannie R. Payne, 75 of Monroe, were held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Mt. Zion Church of God in Christ in Gilbert at 11 a.m. Burial followed at Cuba Cemetery also of Gilbert under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
A full obituary will be published in the next issue.
J.L. Pitman Jr.
J.L. Pitman Jr., beloved and long time pastor of Berea Baptist Church in Horn Lake, Mississippi died at his home on Saturday, December 4, 2021 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born on May 18, 1932 in Mangham to J.L. Pitman, Sr. and Nela Mae Jones. He grew up in Winnsboro and in 1950 married his childhood sweetheart, Betty Jean Cowart. They had three children — Tom, Rita and Kenny and he spent his early married years farming. In 1961, he felt God calling him into the ministry and moved his family to Memphis to attend Bible college. He pastored his first church in 1965, and in 1968 he founded Berea Baptist Church of Horn Lake, Mississippi. He pastored this special and endearing church for 53 years until his death. He ministered at Berea Baptist Church to a loving and most faithful congregation of generations of families and his storied career in this ministry is legendary. Additionally, he hosted a weekly long-distance radio broadcast in Winnsboro for over 25 years. If he wasn’t at this church, you could find him on his John Deere tractor cutting five acres of church grass and his home grass. He was well known for his precision cutting and he would let few people help him. He also loved gardening and raising his own tomatoes, cucumbers and figs. Spending time with family and church family and friends was always a priority.
He leaves his wife of 71 years, Betty Jean Cowart, son Tom Pitman of Memphis, daughter Rita Pitman Vogt of Brentwood, TN, Daniel Pitman of Brentwood, TN, Alicia (Robby) Graham of Nolensville, TN and Blake Pitman of Brentwood, TN. He also had four great grandchildren, Madison Pitman, Luke Pitman, Beau Pitman and Ella Sells.
A funeral service was held on Thursday, December 9 at 2 p.m. at Brantley Funeral Home in Olive Branch, Mississippi with a brief visitation prior to the service from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Interment immediately followed at New Bethlehem Cemetery in Horn Lake, Mississippi.
The Pitman family wishes to thank the Berea Baptist Church members for their outpouring of love and for their dedication over the years to this great church. We are blessed to know each and every one of you, and we pray you will always be a part of our life.
Well done good and faithful servant of the Lord!
Memorial may be made to Berea Baptist Church, 5560 Goodman Road West, Horn Lake, Mississippi, 38637.
Peter Shaw
Funeral services for Peter Shaw, 76 of Baskin, were held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at New Zion Baptist Church in Chase at 11 a.m. Burial followed at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Shaw is survived by three sons: Peter Shaw Jr., Billy Ray Shaw and Donnie Shaw; two daughters: Connie Shaw and Charlotte Hooker; two brothers: Buck Shaw Jr. and Cicero Shaw Sr. and two sisters: Irene Shaw and Kathie Shaw, and a host of great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were his companion Lavonne Williams, sons and grandsons.
