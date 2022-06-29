Samuel ‘Smiley’ Ellis Bell Jr.
Funeral services for Samuel “Smiley” Ellis Bell, Jr., 83, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. on June 25 at Griffin Funeral Home. Interment was at Hasley Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. He passed away June 23.
Thomas Wayne Cockerham
Funeral services for Thomas Wayne Cockerham, 76, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. on June 25 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home. Bro. Neil Everett officiated. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park. Visitation was from 9 a.m. until service time at Kilpatrick Funeral Home.
Jo Ann Hinton
Funeral services for Jo Ann Hinton, 91, of West Monroe, were at 11 a.m. on June 24 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Rev. Eugene Brown officiated, assisted by Kenny Guillot. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until service time at Kilpatrick Funeral Home. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery.
Amanda Jane Burnside Dean
Amanda Jane Burnside Dean died on June 28 at home with her family by her side. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on June 30 at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church celebrated by the Very Reverend Michael Thang’wa and Reverend John Mabray. Visitation took place before the service beginning at 9:30 a.m. Rite of Christian Burial was held at Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton, at 2 p.m.
Amanda was born Dec. 16, 1945, in Vicksburg, Miss., to Ben and Virginia Burnside and grew up in her beloved family home on Franklin Plantation in Newellton, with her sister, Helen Hester, and brother, Benny. Their special southern childhood is memorialized in “Glory Days,” the book she wrote in 2015. July 29th of this year would have marked the 55th anniversary of her marriage to George Dean in 1967 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. They met at LSU where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, graduating with a Degree in Family and Community Living. She chose this curriculum because it did not require “Math 7,” which she didn’t need anyway, as she was always able to crunch numbers, compute time and distance, and perform mathematical calculations by simply flicking her fingers. Together they raised their three children, Courtney, Ginny, and Benjamin and were blessed with five grandchildren: Chip, George and Burns Tucker and Walker and Annie Dean, who affectionately knew her as “Honey.” True to her heritage as a southern lady, she was an accomplished cook, decorator, licensed florist and gardener. She also enjoyed sewing, needlework and oil painting. She devoted her life to her home and family. Every year she orchestrated the family Christmas celebrations at home, the Easter and Fourth of July holidays at the family camp on Lake Bruin and snow skiing trips to their home in Taos, N.M. She enjoyed a good whiskey sour and could cut a mean two step around a Taos dance floor. She never met a stranger and found goodness in everyone and everything. Honey will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben Patton Burnside Sr. and Virginia Williams Burnside; her brother, Ben Patton Burnside Jr.; brother-in-law, Jerry Don Head; and brother-in-law, Bryan William Dean.
She is survived by her husband, George Benjamin Dean Jr.; daughter, Courtney Jane Dean; daughter and son-in-law, Virginia Burnside Dean Tucker and Charles Irving Tucker Jr.; son and daughter-in-law, Benjamin Bryan Dean and Sara Katherine Waggoner Dean; grandchildren, Charles Irving Tucker III; George Dean Tucker; Benjamin Burnside Tucker; George Walker Dean, and Virginia Ann Dean; sister and brother-in-law, Helen Hester Burnside Kifer and Nathan Odell Kifer Jr.; sister-in-law, Carolyn Wallace Burnside; sister-in-law, Sharon Pevey Dean; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Pallbearers are Justin Coleman Bishop, Ben Patton Burnside III, Kenny Ray Harris, James Coates Head, Walker Burnside Head, and John Alan Williams Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Fred Amman, Jim Andras, Bob Cudd, John Wayne Jewell, Jay Morris, Owen Moses, Emmett Sole, Nat Troy, Alan Williams and Jimmy Woods.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at MD Anderson and Elara Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home of Monroe is handling arrangements.
Mary Katherine ‘Kathy’ Johnson
Memorial services for Mrs. Mary Katherine "Kathy" Johnson, 81, of Monroe, will be at 6 p.m. on July 2 at North Crossing Church with Pastor Ray Owens officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until time of service.
Michelle Ann Martin
Michelle Ann Martin was born in Galliano, on March 30, 1971, and passed away in her home in Farmerville on June 25. Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Tracie Scott
Funeral services for Tracie Scott were at 2 p.m. on June 25 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was from noon until service time. Interment was at New Chapel Hill Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home.
Delia Dianne Stafford
Delia Dianne Stafford was born on May 29, 1961, and passed from this life on June 25 at the early age of 61. Private memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Joshua Daniel Stapleton
Joshua Daniel Stapleton, 45, of West Monroe, was born on June 6, 1977, in Columbia, and passed from this life on June 25. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Joyce Leotta Townley
Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Joyce Leotta Townley, 86, of Monroe, were at 11 a.m. on June 25 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, with Rev. Marvin Wink officiating. Interment was in the St. Paschal Catholic Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Townley was born on Aug. 16, 1935, in Independence, and passed away on June 20 in West Monroe. She was a member of Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Mrs. Townley worked as a transcriptionist, office manager and bookkeeper in the medical field for over 50 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Josephine Leotta; her husband, Carol Townley Sr.; brother, Ray Leotta; sister, Anne Cunningham; and grandson, Michael Barnes Jr.
Survivors include her children, Carol Edward Townley Jr. and wife Laronda, Vickie Barnes and husband Mike, Madison Townley, and Jason Townley and wife Jennifer; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Grisham Lenard, Dub Cooper, Victor Leotta, Jason Hicks, Madison Townley Jr., and Michael Leotta. Honorary pallbearer was Jimmy Smith.
Visitation was from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday.
Memorials may be made to the St. Paschal Catholic Church or to Wesley Chapel Church.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Alan F. Turner Jr.
Funeral services for Alan F. Turner Jr. of West Monroe were at 4 p.m. on June 25 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Pastor Terry Taylor officiated. Visitation was 4-6 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home.
Lenora Faye Upshaw
Funeral services for Lenora Faye Upshaw will be at noon July 1 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home with Rev. Rodney Sanders officiating. Interment will follow at Hasley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until service time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.