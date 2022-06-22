The North Louisiana Makers and Producers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 2 in the parking lot of Paramount Health Care Consultants at 1905 North 7th Street, West Monroe.

The market is free to attend.

There is a $2 per month fee for vendors to set up. Payment for the rest of the year is due on the date of the first market and is non-refundable.

No resale items or garage sale items are allowed to be sold.

All items, livestock or produce must be homemade, handcrafted or hand-raised.

Vendors must reserve a slot for the event by calling Carla Gardner Nelson at 318-372-4753.

