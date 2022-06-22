North Louisiana Makers and Producers Market to be held July 2 Jun 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The North Louisiana Makers and Producers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 2 in the parking lot of Paramount Health Care Consultants at 1905 North 7th Street, West Monroe.The market is free to attend.There is a $2 per month fee for vendors to set up. Payment for the rest of the year is due on the date of the first market and is non-refundable. No resale items or garage sale items are allowed to be sold.All items, livestock or produce must be homemade, handcrafted or hand-raised.Vendors must reserve a slot for the event by calling Carla Gardner Nelson at 318-372-4753. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Garage Sale Market Commerce Economics Item Vendor North Louisiana Makers Producer Consultant Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesProud Papa: Diamond success runs in Pearson familyEven after his season ended, Young collects one final victory at Louisiana TechMiss Louisiana pageant this week; final to be televised SaturdayWest Monroe man arrested for attempting to swallow evidenceButcher: ‘Some of these campuses look horrible’Allen family honors son with local golf eventAudit: Former clerk improperly took fundsWest Ouachita promotes Hatten to head boys coachWest Monroe woman arrested for stealing vehicleWilliams appointed new ROV Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
