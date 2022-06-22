The University of Louisiana-Monroe plans to partner with Barnes & Noble Education Inc. in the fall to provide incoming students with a bundle of all educational materials at a discounted price.
Barnes & Noble College (BNC), which manages BNED’s campus bookstores and associated school branded e-commerce sites, is expected to implement Warhawk Bundle for the nearly 8,600 students across ULM’s campus beginning in August 2022 for the Fall term.
“We are excited about our partnership with ULM as we implement First Day Complete to enhance student outcomes,” said Jonathan Shar, President, Barnes & Noble College. “Warhawk Bundle will ensure ULM students are prepared to begin learning on day one, driving greater student success while also offering a more affordable and convenient way for students to obtain their course materials. We are seeing incredible demand for First Day Complete across educational institutions nationwide as faculty and students realize the significant benefits of an all-inclusive course material program. We look forward to working with ULM and our other partner schools to continue delivering solutions that empower academic success for all students.”
By delivering all course materials via one concierge service, First Day Complete is expected to ensure that students have access to all of their required course materials on or before the first day of class, allowing them to engage with course content from day one and making them better prepared.
The program offers full academic freedom for faculty, allowing them to select course materials they think are best for their curriculum and leverage BNC’s relationships with more than 6,000 publishers, creating a simplified experience.
With the launch of Warhawk Bundle, ULM students will now have access to all required textbooks, lab manuals, access codes, digital materials and electronic books in a convenient bundle before the first day of class at an average student savings of between 35-50 percent.
"We are excited to provide our students and their parents with an affordable packaging of books and course materials through First Day Complete,” said Dr. Valerie Field, ULM’s Vice President for Student Affairs. “As we continue to magnify student development and success on our campus, the partnership with Barnes & Noble College is a significant benchmark and aligns closely with the student success pillar in the University’s Strategic Plan. Unequivocally, the Warhawk Bundle demonstrates our Unlimited Lenses to ensure course materials are ready on day one.”
With First Day Complete, instead of purchasing materials a la carte, the cost is included in each student’s account at the same time tuition is charged. In July, ahead of the Fall 2022 Term, students will receive an email from the ULM bookstore prompting them to select their preferred delivery method. The bookstore will prepare materials for each student and notify them when materials are available for in-store pickup or have shipped. Digital materials will be automatically delivered to students within Moodle, the university’s online course management system.
