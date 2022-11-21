Monroe woman arrested on suspicion of $11,000 theft Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Nov 21, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman earlier this month after she allegedly stole $10,900 from Lowe’s Home Improvement.The manager showed officers a handwritten admission to the theft, written by Daphnee Walters, 22, of 22 Magnolia Drive, Monroe. During questioning, Walters said she stole cash during the refund process.Walters was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for theft. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monroe Daphnee Walters Theft Police Crime Criminal Law Woman Cash Admission Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMARTIN: Ranking local playoff matchups for Round 2School Board member, parent square offNeville matches East Ascension's physicality and then some in second round winZachary's big fourth quarter propels Broncos to win over West MonroeCrnkovic resigns as DCS softball coachSterlington prepares for epic Union rematch in second roundSt. Frederick drops heartbreaker to Southern LabUnion stymies Sterlington's offense in rematchJudge scraps protections for police officerBaskin star shines at CMAs Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
