West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of several charges including contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile last week after authorities began investigating an incident where three suspects robbed their drug dealer of his marijuana.
Police learned the robbery occurred outside 132 Lisa Lane in West Monroe, where they made contact with the homeowner, Amber Nicole McPherson, 36.
McPherson admitted she had marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside her home. She directed officers to her 16-year-old son's bedroom to retrieve the illegal items.
“She stated that she gave the marijuana to her son when she saw the police arrive at the house and told him to hide it,” stated the Jan. 17 arrest report.
Police found about six grams of marijuana, a grinder, a roller, digital scales and blunt wrappers.
McPherson claimed ownership of the drugs.
During a search of her home, police also found a loaded .38 special revolver in McPherson's bedroom.
McPherson denied knowledge of the gun.
A computer check showed McPherson was a convicted felon.
McPherson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice, possession of a gun by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Meanwhile, police arrested Julian Brandle Langston, 34, of 132 Lisa Lane, West Monroe on three counts of aggravated battery after authorities observed the suspect's automobile strike a truck several times in the traffic circle at Arkansas Road and Warren Drive.
The officer observed Langston use his SUV to strike another truck at the traffic circle.
“(The officer) stated the truck managed to flee and he followed the SUV to a residence at 132 Lisa Lane,” stated the arrest report. “He stated that the SUV drove through the yard and around to the back of the house in an attempt to hide the vehicle.”
During questioning, Langston admitted he struck the other vehicle but would not disclose any details about the incident.
The occupants of the truck told police they went to Langston and McPherson's residence to rob Langston of his marijuana because he had stolen their cell phone months earlier.
“They stated they pulled up and Langston was standing in the front yard and a juvenile they know walked to their truck and handed them a bag of marijuana while Langston watched and they quickly drove off,” stated the arrest report. “They stated Langston got into his SUV and chased them. They said he began to ram their truck in the traffic circle multiple times before they were able to get away from him.”
The three occupants of the truck were of ages 18, 16, and 15, according to authorities. None were injured.
The damage to the two vehicles involved in the incident was moderate to severe, officers reported.
Langston was booked at OCC on the three aggravated battery counts, on possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, attempt and conspiracy, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
