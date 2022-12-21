Potpourri Book Club members joined close family members of the late Dianne King Cage, a member and past president of Potpourri, at The Gardens at Georgia Tucker in early December to honor Cage’s memory. Residents at the assisted living facility were also invited to the memorial book presentation as well as to a reception immediately following. A portrait of Cage and a copy of the book to be given were displayed nearby.
Cage passed away in October 2022, leaving a legacy of commitment to her family, her faith, and her community. Her sense of personal style combined with unbridled enthusiasm made her a formidable force in the region. Cage served on countless boards and clubs for non-profits, using her energy and ideas to help them all. Among those she served were the St. Francis Franciscan Mission for AIDS Board, the Ronald McDonald Board, the ULM Foundation, The Boys and Girls Club, Med-Camps of Louisiana, and the City of Monroe Planning and Zoning Commission.
Especially dear to Cage’s heart was Georgia Tucker Elementary School which she had attended as a girl. When that campus was abandoned and the building was falling into disrepair, Cage founded the Save Georgia Tucker Foundation, an organization many believe was singlehandedly responsible for rescuing the historic school building. Because of Cage’s dedication to this project, Potpourri Book Club chose The Gardens at Georgia Tucker’s library to be the recipient of a book dedicated to Cage.
Kathy Hart, Potpourri president, began the program by reminding those present of the lessons that Cage had taught those who knew her. “Dianne taught us the importance of tenacity, the value of beauty in our lives, and that we should all be good stewards of our environment and planet Earth,” Hart said.
Hart then described to those gathered how the book being given to honor Cage had been selected and why. The book — Celebrating Home: A Time for Every Season by James Farmer — was selected by Potpourri’s special committee for memorials. Hart recognized committee members Carole Kilpatrick, Sue Nawas, and Martha Woods and thanked them for their work. Hart said that the book celebrated all of the things that Cage loved — foods, décor, floral design, gardens, and all things beautiful — and so that was why it was selected. Janet Landry inscribed the book as follows: “Potpourri Book Club is honored to present this book in memory of Dianne King Cage to The Gardens at Georgia Tucker for all to enjoy and in remembrance of her dedication to its preservation. December 2022”.
Kelly Coburn, co-owner of the assisted living facility, accepted the book on behalf of The Gardens of Georgia Tucker. Coburn praised Cage’s vision, fighting spirit, and determination to save the historic structure. She said that the book would be a lovely addition to the library there.
Following the presentation, a reception was held. A beautiful floral arrangement featured pink tea roses, miniature white roses, white lilies, and white hydrangeas with seasonal greenery providing the background. Two cakes — Cage’s favorites — were served. Daughter Satchie Snellings Godfrey made her mother’s own coconut cake, and Thurman Dickey made a classic New Orleans doberge cake in chocolate.
Potpourri members in attendance were Lynn Hodge, Carole Kilpatrick, Sue Nawas, Martha Woods, Wendy Gray, Nancy Inabnett, Allison Cattar, and Georgiann Potts. Also attending were Dr. Mike Cage, Carrick Inabnett, Satchie Godfrey, Janelle Snellings, Carol Jarred, Virginia Shemwell, and Sara Deshotel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.