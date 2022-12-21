Potpourri Book Club members joined close family members of the late Dianne King Cage, a member and past president of Potpourri, at The Gardens at Georgia Tucker in early December to honor Cage’s memory. Residents at the assisted living facility were also invited to the memorial book presentation as well as to a reception immediately following. A portrait of Cage and a copy of the book to be given were displayed nearby.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.