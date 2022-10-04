LSWA unveils polls for Week 6 Oct 4, 2022 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ouachita Christian and St. Frederick will meet in a Top 7 matchup in Class 1A Thursday, according to the latest LSWA polls. The Eagles moved down one slot after last week's loss to Ouachita, while St. Frederick inched closer to Top 5 status in the latest rankings. Below are the polls for all classifications: Class 5ATeam 1st rec pts prevDestrehan (2) 5-0 120 1Karr (8) 2-3 117 3Catholic-Baton Rouge (1) 4-1 112 3Zachary 3-1 95 4Ruston 4-1 88 5Acadiana 4-1 80 6John Curtis 4-1 61 10Parkway 5-0 46 NRSt. Augustine 4-1 40 NRBrother Martin 3-2 29 8Others receiving votes: Archbishop Rummel 16, West Monroe 14, Byrd 14, Scotlandville 12, East St. John 8, Southside 7, Carencro 1.Class 4ATeam 1st rec pts prevWestgate (11) 4-0 132 1Lafayette Christian 4-1 115 3St. Thomas More 4-1 101 4Warren Easton 4-1 92 5Neville 3-2 86 2De La Salle 5-0 63 6Lutcher 4-1 66 7North DeSoto 5-0 50 9Teurlings Catholic 5-0 46 NROpelousas 4-1 32 NROthers receiving votes: West Feliciana 19, Northwood-Shreveport 9, Leesville 7, Plaquemine 4, Huntington 4, Belle Chasse 4, Cecilia 3, McDonogh 35 1Class 3A Team 1st rec pts prevUnion Parish (8) 4-1 126 1E.D. White 4-1 117 2University (2) 3-2 104 3Church Point (1) 5-0 102 4Amite 4-1 83 5Madison Prep 3-2 66 6Abbeville 4-1 64 7St. James 4-1 63 8Lake Charles Prep 3-2 39 9Iowa 4-1 33 10Others receiving votes: John F. Kennedy 18, Carroll 17, Parkview Baptist 14, Sterlington 8, Bogalusa 5.Class 2ATeam 1st rec pts prevMany (11) 4-0 132 1Newman 4-1 121 2St. Charles Catholic 3-2 97 5North Caddo 4-1 83 6Mangham 4-1 78 9Dunham 4-1 75 7Calvary Baptist 3-2 63 8Notre Dame 3-2 59 4Oak Grove 3-2 57 3Episcopal-Baton Rouge 5-0 40 NROthers receiving votes: Avoyelles 19, Rosepine 14, Grand Lake 12, Welsh 7, General Trass 1.Class 1ATeam 1st rec pts prevHomer (9) 4-1 129 2Ouachita Christian (2) 4-1 113 1Logansport 4-1 102 5Vermilion Catholic 5-0 90 6Southern Lab 2-2 83 3Kentwood 4-1 78 4St. Frederick 4-1 61 7Riverside Academy 4-1 58 8Glenbrook Academy 5-0 54 9Catholic-Pointe Coupee 5-0 32 NROthers receiving votes: Haynesville 29, Ascension Catholic 15, Central Catholic-Morgan City 9, St. Martin’s 3, Cedar Creek 2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pts Prev Frederick Rec Internet Computer Science Politics School Poll Lswa Ouachita Christian Vote Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMARTIN: How West Monroe's non-district schedule fell apartOuachita plays fast and physical in Thursday night's win over OCSMARTIN: Will Week 5 offer up more upsets?Ouachita hosts OCS for historic Thursday night matchupLaw clerk, judges want evidence thrown outRuston edges Neville in classic slugfest between rivalsWest Ouachita shakes off tough loss ahead of Ouachita encounterNELA farmers face crisisMonroe man allegedly jumps from second story to avoid policeSterlington defeats 'much improved' Richwood team Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedMARTIN: How West Monroe's non-district schedule fell apart (1)Monroe woman arrested for carrying gun in Church’s Chicken (1)
