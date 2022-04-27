The Second Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport recently vacated a 25-year prison sentence imposed on a Calhoun man who used a shotgun to shoot and kill a 26-year-old man in April 2016.
In November 2019, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson sentenced Lorenzo Z. Zeigler, of Calhoun, to 25 years in prison for manslaughter. He shot and killed Mario Wiley, 26, of Calhoun.
Jefferson found Zeigler guilty of manslaughter after a bench trial in August 2019.
In its ruling, the Second Circuit found Jefferson failed to take into account Zeigler’s age and poor health.
“Under the circumstances of this case, the imposition of the 25-year sentence at hard labor is so grossly disproportionate that it shocks the sense of justice,” stated the Second Circuit’s opinion. “Considering the factual circumstances of this case, we suggest a minimum sentence of 10 years at hard labor, and the maximum sentence we can affirm for this offense and this offender is 20 years at hard labor that would adequately punish Zeigler. This case is remanded for resentencing in accord with this opinion.”
Second Circuit Judge Shonda Stone penned the March 9 ruling on behalf of a three-judge panel also including judges Jeff Cox and Jimbo Stephens, of Baskin.
Cox dissented from the panel’s ruling and stated he would affirm Jefferson’s 25-year sentence of Zeigler.
“Although a trial court’s decision on sentencing may not be the sentence another judge would impose, the trial court’s decision should remain undisturbed unless it is manifestly erroneous,” Cox wrote. “Here, the trial court sentenced Mr. Zeigler to 25 years at hard labor, slightly more than a mid-level sentence, for manslaughter, which carries a sentencing range of up to 40 years. Given the underlying facts in this case, particularly, that Mr. Zeigler was found guilty of manslaughter rather than second degree murder, the trial court was well within its discretion in imposing this sentence. Accordingly, I see no manifest error in the trial court’s sentencing in this matter.”
According to court records, Zeigler and the victim were engaged in an argument that escalated to a physical confrontation on April 10, 2016. Zeigler was 54 at the time.
“The victim walked outside the residence to avoid further conflict and talk with other persons at the residence,” stated the warrant. “Lorenzo came out of the house armed with a shotgun and making threats to shoot the victim. Lorenzo then aimed the firearm at the victim and discharged it one time, striking the victim in the chest and causing his death.”
A witness told deputies that Wiley knew Zeigler would try to shoot him. She “began fussing at Lorenzo, and Mario walked outside to calm down,” according to deputies’ reports.
“(She) advised Lorenzo came out of the house armed with a long gun and walked toward them,” stated a deputy’s report. “She stated she stood between Lorenzo and Mario, trying to get Lorenzo to put the gun down. (She) advised Lorenzo shot Mario regardless of her efforts to stop the situation from escalating.”
Zeigler’s criminal history included 17 arrests for disturbing the peace, simple battery, illegal carrying of weapons, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a knife among other charges.
“The autopsy report was introduced into evidence, and it showed that Wiley’s cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the chest,” stated the Second Circuit’s opinion. “The abrasions and contusions observed on his hands and wrists were consistent with a physical altercation. The toxicology report showed that Wiley tested positive for amphetamines, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana. Katherine testified that Wiley had been prescribed Seroquel because he was bipolar, but had not taken the it for 9 months.”
In his appeal to the Second Circuit, Zeigler argued that Jefferson failed to take into account certain mitigating factors such as his age and poor health.
“Moreover, his medical history shows that Zeigler has one lung, diabetes, high blood pressure, and kidney issues,” stated the Second Circuit opinion. “Zeigler emphasizes that he was 54 years old when the incident occurred and is a first-time felony offender. The state argues that the trial court did take the age difference between Zeigler and Wiley into consideration.”
The Second Circuit agreed with Zeigler, finding the 25-year sentence “grossly disproportionate to the seriousness of the offense.”
“This is a tragic case based on poor decisions,” stated the Second Circuit. “Both parties made catastrophic errors.”
The Second Circuit listed certain facts about the case to support its decision to vacate the 25-year sentence. Those facts are reproduced below.
1. Zeigler was 54 years old, and Wiley was 26 years old.
2. Zeigler had serious health conditions, whereas Wiley was former military, athletic, and in seemingly good physical health.
3. The shooting occurred at Zeigler’s home after Wiley refused to leave pursuant to Zeigler’s demand.
4. Wiley was diagnosed with bipolar depression and had not taken his prescribed medication for a period of five months. However, he was self-medicating with methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.
5. Testimony at trial abundantly proved that Wiley provoked Zeigler by bludgeoning him to the point of profuse bleeding and temporary inability to stand.
6. Wiley was the aggressor in beating Zeigler.
7. According to all the witness testimony there was only a 3-5-minute lapse between the beating and the subsequent shooting.
8. According to witness testimony, Zeigler had lowered his weapon until Wiley shoved Katherine to the ground; only then did Zeigler shoot.
