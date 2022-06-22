The Lakeshore Swartz Water System is currently in violation of the state Health Code, according to the Great Ouachita Water Company.
The system currently exceeds the of maximum contaminant level for total trihalomethanes and haloacetic acids as set forth by Part 12 of the Louisiana State Sanitary Code and the Federal Primary Drinking Water Regulations.
The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the state Department of Health (LDH) set drinking water standards and require the disinfection of drinking water. Where disinfection is used in the treatment of drinking water, disinfectants combine with naturally occurring organic and inorganic matter present in water to form chemicals called “disinfection byproducts.”
EPA and LDH set standards for controlling the levels of disinfectants and disinfection byproducts in drinking water, including trihalomethanes and haloacetic acid.
Residents who drink water containing trihalomethanes in excess of the maximum contaminant level over many years may experience problems with their liver, kidneys, or central nervous system, and may have an increased risk of getting cancer. Others who drink water containing haloacetic acid in excess of the maximum contaminant level over many years may have an increased risk of getting cancer.
