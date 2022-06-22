Some Ouachita Parish Police Jury members say the parish governing authority should host forums seeking public input about how to redraw parish districts that would control who can qualify as a candidate for police juror.
During its regular meeting on Monday, the Police Jury discussed a possible timeline to finalize parish district maps that would freeze the boundaries for areas represented by police jurors.
“So far I’m pleased with the maps, but I just want us to go ahead and take care of the business so we won’t run into any conflicts,” said Police Juror Lonnie Hudson. “It’s already the end of June, and we’ll be coming into September in the blink of an eye.”
The Police Jury did not take a final vote on any redistricting proposal. Redistricting is the process of tweaking electoral districts for a particular governing entity. The process occurs each 10 years after the U.S. Census Bureau releases the most recent population data.
Police Jury President Shane Smiley said there was no major sense of urgency in making decisions until nearing the end of the year.
“We’ve had the proposed maps in front of us for a while now, and we’ve all been looking at them to some extent,” Smiley said.
Smiley indicated the maps are “rather large geographically as well as in form, meaning what we look at.”
“With the population change, we’re going to all represent about 27,250 people,” Smiley said.
Smiley said he believes the Police Jury needs to consult North Delta Planning and Development and view the enlarged maps on a projector to see parish streets more clearly.
For example, it was unclear which parts of Stubbs Vinson Road and Stubbs Ritchie Road belonged in which district, according to Smiley.
“I still represent parts of that area, and so, at times, I have to go back because someone might call or have a street they want looked at that is right on the border of either (Districts) E and F or E and D,” Smiley said
Smiley noted the proposed revisions to parish districts could affect current and future police jurors' careers with the parish.
“It will behoove them to know (the maps) for their own sake and for their constituents' sake so that if someone calls them they’ll know,” Smiley said.
Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit, who represents District B, expressed concern about streets in his district. He said District B contains the most parish roads out of all of the districts with 42 percent of the parish roads in Ouachita Parish.
“The redistricting is only going to make that worse,” Clampit said. “They’re asking me to trade city roads for parish roads.”
Clampit indicated if District B gained parish roads, it would not be a problem for him if the Police Jury had more funds available for the upkeep of roads.
“If you’re giving me more roads with no more money then we need to look at that map a little closer,” Clampit said. “I have the worst budget and the most roads.”
According to Clampit, the West Ouachita Economic Development District sales tax generates a little more than $1 million a year for roads.
“It costs us about a $1 million a mile to rehabilitate a road, so if you take that $1 million and divide it between District A and District B it’s not a whole lot of money to work on roads with,” Clampit said.
