Three parish softball teams captured top four seeds in the LHSAA's bracket release Thursday afternoon.
The No. 4 West Monroe Lady Rebels will begin their quest for a return trip to Sulphur with No. 29 East Ascension in the opening round.
West Ouachita will host an opening round playoff game as the No. 13 seed, as No. 20 Mandeville will make its way to Northeast Louisiana to face the Lady Chiefs.
Ouachita earned the No. 23 seed and will travel to face No. 10 Hahnville in the opening round.
In Class 4A, the No. 3 Neville Lady Tigers will host No. 30 Peabody in the first round.
Like West Monroe and Neville, No. 6 Sterlington will also attempt to make a return trip to Sulphur. That journey begins when the Class 3A squad hosts No. 27 Caldwell Parish.
In Division IV, District 2-1A foes will hit the road for the opening round, as No. 12 St. Frederick will play No. 5 Covenant Christian and No. 14 Ouachita Christian will travel to play No. 3 Riverside Academy.
In Division V, Claiborne Christian claimed the No. 1 seed to receive two byes all the way to the semifinals.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
