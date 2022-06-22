My world stopped, this last Thursday, with pain that there’s no way to describe. I lost my baby boy…George Snellings. I am thankful that the Good Lord gave him to me for 56 years. With happy memories, The Love of Christ, I know there is a wonderful Peace!
In the bulb there is a flower;
in the seed, an apple tree;
in cocoons, a hidden promise:
butterflies will soon be free!
In the cold and snow of winter
there's a spring that waits to be,
unrevealed until its season,
something God alone can see.
There's a song in every silence,
seeking word and melody;
there's a dawn in every darkness
bringing hope to you and me.
From the past will come the future;
what it holds, a mystery,
unrevealed until its season,
something God alone can see.
In our end is our beginning;
in our time, infinity;
in our doubt there is believing;
in our life, eternity.
In our death, a resurrection;
at the last, a victory,
unrevealed until its season,
something God alone can see.
Words © 1986 Hope Publishing Company
This last April 28th I wrote about DEPRESSION. This is very hard to do, but somehow it gives me a little bit of peace and hope. So here I go again… I have experienced the feeling of no way out… If there were a pit of big rattlesnakes or the monster feeling of depression, I would choose the snakes! Thank goodness for wonderful medications and professional help! God is good, God is Great! Keep the faith!
Mike and I had been married a little over a year. The War in the Gulf was heating up. Mike was in the Medical Reserves… and off he goes for six or so months. I was being sued seven ways to Sunday, and the IRS was after me for $350,000. I fell into a deep, deep dark hole, with seemingly no way out. Mike could make satellite calls from Saudi Arabia. Talking to him several times a week, he knew something was wrong. He asked me to please talk to brother-in-law Dr. Ron Shemwell. I did and he sent me to Dr. Rahm Sherman. PROZAC! It worked for me! All my problems were still there but that feeling of hopelessness was gone. Six months later Mike was home. He, very gently, asked me to try and not take my one-a-day Prozac. I was terrified of falling back into that dark hole. I did what he asked as he said, “I will be right by your side”… That was almost 33 years ago and I have not had one since. If depression can happen to me, it can happen to anyone.
I shared that story with you because as George always read my column I wanted to share that he was not alone. He had really been struggling with lots of issues. Too many at one time! This has been going on for several months. George reached out to us and we did everything we could to help. We have suffered and felt all his pain for some time. Some people have cancer and are treated and they get better and some die. Suicide is a true disease… some get well and some are consumed by death… but there is help! Just like being treated for cancer! I know in my heart George is at the right side of his Lord. I am at total peace.
I borrowed this from my late beautiful friend ANN LeDOUX: A limb has fallen from the tree. I keep hearing a voice that says, Grieve not for me.
‘A FALLEN LIMB’
A limb has fallen from the family tree.
I keep hearing a voice that says,
“Grieve not for me.
Remember the best times,
the laughter, the song.
The good life I lived
while I was strong.
Continue my heritage,
I’m counting on you.
Keep smiling and surely
the sun will shine through.
My mind is at ease,
my soul is at rest.
Remembering all,
how I truly was blessed.
Continue traditions,
no matter how small.
Go on with your life,
don’t worry about falls.
I miss you all dearly,
so keep up your chin.
Until the day comes
we’re together again.”
– Author Unknown
Dianne
