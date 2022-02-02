Visitors not allowed at Trinity Feb 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Misha Friedman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trinity Medical is not allowing visitors at this time because of increasing COVID-19 numbers, said Trinity Medical CEO Nekeisha Smith.Smith said the Ferriday hospital is maxed out with five COVID-19 patients being currently treated, and the emergency room is still being flooded.“We’re doing the best we can under the circumstances,” Smith said. “Our goal is to treat every single patient who comes through. We’re just asking people to have patience.” Smith said the hospital clinic is continuing to offer vaccines and booster shots.“Those wishing to receive the Pfizer booster or a COVID-19 vaccination can call the Trinity Medical Clinic at (318) 757-6559 to schedule an appointment,” Smith said. “We’re encouraging people to please get vaccinated, wear masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands,” Smith said.Smith said the Trinity Medical cafeteria is not open to the public at this time.Smith said all Trinity Medical employees will be required to have their first dose of a vaccine by February 14 and be fully vaccinated by March 15.The Supreme Court recently ruled in a second unsigned opinion, permitting a vaccine mandate on people employed at health care facilities that receive federal funding through Medicare and Medicaid. “There are exceptions employees can filed for medical or religious exemptions,” Smith said. “Those will be reviewed by our ethics committee.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nekeisha Smith Trinity Medical Clinic Medicine Hospital Health Board Immunology Employee Vaccine Patient Booster Shot Clinic Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWest Monroe names Davis as offensive coordinatorUPDATED: Lawsuit: Nance not resident of West Monroe, ineligible candidate for mayorSterlington's Tucker eclipses 1,000-point markWPD continues to miss 911 callsWest Monroe woman accused of removing clothing, disturbing peaceOuachita vs. OCS set for 2022 football seasonWMPD arrests man for battering children, man's wife for obstructionAuditors step in after aldermen reject Ferriday budgetSterlington's Jones, Thompson, Mills signMARTIN: Compelling matchups flood local non-district schedules Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLetter to the Editor: The loss of good friends (1)Split championships remain after 5A vote (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.