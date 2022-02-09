Former West Monroe Mayor Walter “Bert” Hatten and former state Sen. Robert “Bob” Kostelka are expected to be inducted into the Louisiana Political Hall of Fame in Winnfield later this month.
The late W.L. “Jack” Howard, who served as mayor of the city of Monroe for two terms in the late 1950s and 1970s, also is among seven inductees to be honored during a banquet at the Winnfield Civic Center on Feb. 26.
Other inductees this year include longtime Tensas Parish sheriff and state police bodyguard for Huey P. Long, Elliot D. Coleman; incumbent Commissioner of Insurance Jim Donelon; lumber and forestry innovator Roy O. Martin III and longtime Jena physician Dr. I.C. Turnley whose first year of practice was in Winnfield. Also presented that night will be the “Louisiana Political Family of Officeholders Award” to the Claude “Buddy” Leach family.
With Hatten, Howard, and Kostelka and others, the Political Hall of Fame will include a total of 198 honorees. The Political Hall of Fame opened in 1993.
“I am honored to be named to the Hall of Fame,” Hatten told The Ouachita Citizen. “I never felt like I was a professional politician. I was more of a newspaperman.”
Hatten, 94, a Winn native who obtained a degree in journalism, began working as a reporter for The News-Star World before leaving 16 years later as managing editor of the Monroe Morning World and The News-Star World.
He served as mayor of West Monroe from 1966 to 1978 and bought The Ouachita Citizen in 1965. He and his daughter, Beth, operated the West Monroe newspaper for 21 years. In 1996, Hatten sold The Ouachita Citizen to his friend, Sam Hanna Sr., and his son, Sam Hanna Jr., who currently serves as the newspaper’s publisher.
Hatten was born in Sikes before his family moved to West Monroe.
He served 30 months in the Merchant Marine during World War II and was aboard an armed ship headed for Japan when the atomic bomb was dropped, ending the war.
Hatten told The Ouachita Citizen he believed one of his greatest accomplishments was his “clandestine” involvement in establishing a high school on the west side of the Ouachita River—West Monroe High School.
A graduate of Ouachita Parish High School, Hatten said he had to maneuver behind the scenes to seek the establishment of a new high school because of the Monroe newspaper’s opposition to a new high school while he worked there.
“I cherished my time at Ouachita Parish High, but I’m also pleased we could bring a school to the west side so my children could go to West Monroe High School,” Hatten said.
JUDGE BOB KOSTELKA
Kostelka, a former state senator and judge, served as a judge at Fourth Judicial District Court from 1983 to 1998, and at the Second Circuit Court of Appeal from 1998 to 2003.
He was nominated by President George H.W. Bush in 1992 for the federal judgeship held by retiring Judge Tom Stagg, but the nomination died with the election of President Bill Clinton.
In 2003, he was elected to the Louisiana State Senate, District 35.
As a senator, Kostelka wrote legislation about child support, consumer protection, healthcare, election reform, education, court and judicial funding, taxation and governmental ethics for public officials and employees.
Kostelka was unavailable for comment.
He attended Centenary College and obtained a law degree from the Louisiana State University’s law school in Baton Rouge, and also received training from Northwestern University School of Law in Chicago, Illinois.
MAYOR JACK HOWARD
Howard, the late mayor of Monroe, served in the Navy during World War II and later as president of the Louisiana Jaycees (and national vice president).
Defeated in his first bid for Monroe’s leadership in 1952, Howard returned in 1956 to win on a pledge to clean up the bankrupt city and improve its infrastructure and industry.
Landmarks built during his tenure include the Monroe Civic Center (bringing in many stars, including Elvis Presley), the Monroe Theater (now the “W.L. Jack Howard Theater”), Monroe City Hall, Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo, Monroe Regional Airport and more.
Defeated again in 1972, Howard came back to win four years later.
Howard is credited with easing racial tensions in the 1960s by working with black leaders and challenging white business leaders to welcome blacks as patrons and employees.
BANQUET
Winnfield is the hometown of Huey and Earl Long. To mark the 100th birthday anniversary of “The Kingfish” Huey P. Long in 1993, the Louisiana Political Museum held its first banquet in Winnfield to induct the Long brothers and 10 other notable political figures into its Hall of Fame.
On Saturday, Feb. 26, a gala event will be held at 6 p.m. to recognize the new inductees.
The event this month will be held in the Winnfield Civic Center at the Fairgrounds, 2000 S. Jones Street (Hwy 34 South). Activities will get underway at 6 p.m.
The annual banquet returns to the Winnfield site every other year.
The Louisiana Political Hall of Fame is housed in the renovated L&A Railroad depot at 499 East Main Street in Winnfield. Their collection includes individual displays of memorabilia and information on each of the inductees.
Accompanied is a caricature of each, a tradition launched in 1993 by political cartoonist and Hall of Famer P.A. “Pap” Dean.
