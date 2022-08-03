The construction of new batting cages at the Sterlington Sports Complex is expected to begin soon, Sterlington officials say.
The Sterlington Town Council voted to enter into a contract with the engineering firm Volkert Inc. to oversee construction of the project for an amount not to exceed $102,600.
According to Sterlington Mayor Caesar Velasquez, the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) provided funding for the remaining costs on the project, which could ultimately cost some $1.82 million.
The batting cages are expected to measure 120-feet wide by 150-feet long with an eight-foot fence as well as fans, LED lighting, turf covering the ground, an eight-foot sidewalk and a sitting area.
“It’s been no secret that batting cages are a big draw, and the lack of cages has been one of the few, if any, negative remarks made about our ballpark,” Velasquez said. “We’ve been awarded some funding to put the batting cages in.”
Alana Cooper, president and chief executive officer of the CVB, told The Ouachita Citizen that Little League considered hosting a tournament at the Sterlington Sports Complex but decided to opt for a facility in the southern part of the state because of the lack of batting cages.
“We want to get ahead of that and not start losing events because they aren’t there,” Cooper said. “That facility is good, but it needs batting cages to be as good and as competitive as others.”
Velasquez pointed out, as per the agreement with the CVB, that if the town’s commitment to construction came out to less than $102,600, then any remaining funds may be used toward payment for other costs of the project.
“It would actually cut back on what our final commitment may be,” Velasquez said. “I don’t have a figure on that yet though.”
Sterlington Town Council member Zack Howse said the town would incur nor debt to build the batting cages.
“Historically we were having to go down and incur debt to do this,” Howse said. “Now, we’re utilizing funds that are out there and only putting in a very small amount.”
The Town Council previously declined to build batting cages in January 2019 because of the costliness of construction, according to Howse.
Howse pointed out that the concession stands on the softball side of the Sterlington Sports Complex were constructed instead of the batting cages.
Town Council member Matt Talbert indicated construction needed to begin “as soon as possible” because of the possibility that costs of construction could rise.
“Construction costs don't go down,” Talbert said. “They go up.”
Town Council member Ron Hill said this project seems to be something the CVB believes in.
“They know people will be coming for tournaments, staying in hotels, eating at restaurants and generating revenue,” Hill said.
According to Velasquez, the project is expected to be completed by the fall.
Meanwhile, the Town Council moved forward on proposed repairs for a sewer line underneath 500 Davis Ave. where a clay pipe was separated.
“There is a huge infiltration of water going under there,” Velasquez said. “Greater Ouachita Water has a purging valve used to make sure the chlorine residual remains at a constant level. It put 125,000 gallons of water in a matter of two days into our system.”
Velasquez received a $5,000 quote from Don M. Barron Inc., a Farmerville construction group, to package these repairs with similar repairs near Solvent Street.
“They are going to pipe burst the Davis Avenue area so as to avoid having to dig to get to the pipe,” Velasquez said. “This means it won’t require any digging or tearing of the road or roadbed up. There will be minimal invasion.”
“Pipe bursting” involves the breaking of existing pipes by pulling a new pipe through the old one, so as to replace it.
In other business, the Town Council approved Velasquez’s pick to join the Town Council’s Volunteer Financial Oversight Committee, Sterlington native Charles Hamby.
Hamby is expected to join fellow committee members Wayne Thurman, Mike Walsworth and Howse, who serves as chairman of the committee.
Howse pointed out there have been two planned meetings that could not be legally held because one of the necessary three members did not attend. Howse expressed a desire to consult with that member to reassess their membership to the committee. He said the council should consider consulting Charles Hodnett and Erica Gross, both of whom qualified to serve on the Town Council for the 2023-26 term last month, to volunteer to the committee.
“From my point of view, it would be a good way to get them up to speed on entering the council,” Howse said. “I think now knowing that we have two people who are not officially aldermen yet but will be, it would be a good way to speed them up and update them on things going on. I think right now we have to get Hamby in there because we have to get three people so we can have a meeting. Then, next council meeting we can kind of have those feelers out to talk about what we need to do next.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.