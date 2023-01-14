State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, a Republican from Slidell, announced last week she plans to stand as a candidate for governor in the October primary election.
Other Republicans who have declared their intentions to campaign for governor include state Attorney General Jeff Landry and State Treasurer John Schroder.
“Politicians have failed our state for decades, saddling us with a failing tax code, struggling schools, and rising crime in our cities,” Hewitt said. “It’s time for a governor who will get things done. That’s why I’m running to lead this great state I love.”
Hewitt brings to the race a focus on solving problems for Louisianians, not peddling political rhetoric. A former engineering executive and local community leader, Hewitt has the experience needed to deliver high-paying jobs and investments in quality education for Louisiana. Hewitt is ready to get to work on day one to bring prosperity back to the Pelican State.
“Louisiana politics is famous for big characters who talk a big game,” Hewitt said. “But it isn’t the talkers who make things happen… it’s the doers.”
Since joining the legislature in 2016, Hewitt has written and passed more than 125 pieces of legislation and earned the 2018 National Legislator of the Year award. Hewitt has been one of Louisiana's strongest advocates for smaller government, lower taxes, and a stronger economy.
“As governor, I'll put my business experience to work growing our economy, cutting taxes, and creating more opportunity across Louisiana,” said Hewitt.
