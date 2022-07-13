Fifteen Monroe high school students received the Mayor’s Cup Scholarship this week, presented by the city of Monroe and Entergy.
The scholarships, which are awarded annually, are funded by the Mayor’s Cup Charity Golf Tournament presented by the City of Monroe and Entergy. The golf tournament aims to help Monroe students continue their education
During the ceremony at Monroe City Hall on July 11, each of the 15 students received a $1,000 scholarship.
Mayor Friday Ellis addressed the students and their families. He thanked the parents and guardians for their dedication to their children’s education.
“Today marks two years since I was elected mayor,” Ellis said. “What a better way to celebrate than passing out scholarships to young men and women.”
Karari Hanks, Assistant Principal at Neville High School, showed up to support the three Neville students who received a scholarship. He said he’s proud of his students because they’ve worked hard to get where they are and this scholarship will be a tremendous help to them in furthering their education.
Michelli Martin, a spokeswoman for the city of Monroe, spoke to the families about how their contributions led to their students’ success.
“Your kids did the hard work, but you guys did the hard hard work,” Martin told the families.
Ellis also thanked the parents and guardians for their dedication to their children’s education.
“This is not only a testament to the hard work that your children have put in this year,” Ellis said. “This is also a testament to the hard work that you’ve put in and the love you’ve poured into your children.”
Scholarship attendees include (from Carroll High School) Le’Bron Young-College, Kirstyn Brantley-College; (from Neville High School) McKennald-College, Miciah Bailey-College, Brooke Jason-College; (from Ouachita Christian School) Larkin Morris-College, Raygan Johnson-College; (from River Oaks High School) Olivia Ryland-College, Weston Smith-Technical, Kole VanDerGracht-College; (from St. Frederick High School) Madeline Tannehill-College, James Mayronne-College; (from Wossman High School) Kaitlyn Apperley-College, Jamecia Washington-College, Cambree Bennett-Newman-College.
