Writer’s Note: As we are tucking away our Thanksgiving things and eagerly anticipating Christmas and New Year’s, what better time to think about the songs we sing during this season? We all have favorites — I especially love the classic “Oh, Tannenbaum” and the contemporary “Mary, Did You Know?”
One of my favorite memories is of Christmas caroling. When I was growing up in Tensas Parish, there was some form of Christmas caroling every December. Several area churches would host caroling evenings, and sometimes friends and family would arrange more private “get togethers” during which we would sing our favorites and enjoy hot chocolate or a similar holiday treat.
There is something very special that singing these songs of the season with others brings. That shared joy — combined with the familiar old words and melodies — just make the season!
Here’s hoping that your holiday will include a carol or two, enthusiastically sung while surrounded by others! Let’s not allow this tradition to disappear. — GP
The Joy
of Christmas Carols
As many know, one of my favorite pastimes is researching something that I’m curious about. This column is the result of just such curiosity. As the holidays approached, I began wondering about the traditional songs that we sing during this time of year. That led to my wondering where and when those songs originated. And that led me to explore the history of Christmas carols . . .
What is a Carol?
What exactly is a carol? According to Oxford Languages, a carol is defined as “a religious folk song or popular hymn, particularly associated with Christmas.” The word “carol” is derived from both the Greek and French languages.
The Greek word choros means to dance in a circle. The French word carole means a song that accompanies dancing. While modern day caroling doesn’t usually include a circular dance, it is interesting that the word’s origin suggests that dance was once part of this tradition.
The Evolution of Carols
Some carols are religious in theme while others are strictly secular. Most music historians believe that carols that tell of Christ’s were likely first written in the 4th and 5th centuries and in Latin. By the 13th century, scholars tell us that the church cleverly co-opted popular drinking songs and inserted Christian lyrics. No other religion features a group of old popular songs performed by the general public during a specific time of the year.
In the earliest days, carolers traveled door-to-door because church authorities disapproved of caroling. It would be a long time before carols would become part of the worship service.
During the Middle Ages, caroling got a boost from the popular tradition of wassailing. The term “wassail” is derived from an old Norse phrase “ves heill” which translates roughly as “be well.” Going wassailing meant that groups of people, usually peasants, would move from house to house singing carols. Their hope was to be “paid” by the lord of the manor with cups of a drink named “wassail”. This drink — a hot, spiced beverage — warmed the singers.
Often small apples were cooked in the liquid (usually spiced wine and cider) and were considered special treats for lucky singers. At the time, wassail was as popular as eggnog is today.
In the 13th century St. Francis of Assisi, a Roman Catholic saint, changed Christmas services to include carols. He decided to add upbeat Latin hymns to traditional Christmas worship and allowed them to be sung them in the singers’ language. He also encouraged the people to build nativity scenes — after receiving permission from the Pope — and incorporated live animals and actors.
Carols Fall from Favor
At several points in history, Christmas caroling and holiday celebrations in general fell out of favor. Some were banned outright; others were severely restricted. One well-known dark period was from 1649 to 1660 when Oliver Cromwell was Lord Protector of the Commonwealth of England, Scotland, and Ireland.
Cromwell was a Puritan and was offended by the “frivolity” of Christmas celebrations. He believed that Christmas should be a somber holiday during which people meditated and atoned for their sins. Because of his belief, Cromwell declared a ban on all celebrations. People caught attending any special Christmas church service were punished. Stores were ordered to remain open for business on Christmas Day. Cromwell even ordered London soldiers to patrol the city, seizing any foods that they found being prepared for a Christmas celebration.
During — and long after — the Cromwell era, public Christmas carols all but disappeared. The tradition — along with many Christmas traditions — did not recover until the 19th century when Queen Victoria and Prince Albert brought joy back into Victorian England. Prince Albert’s love for all things Christmas — and Queen Victoria’s love for her prince — meant that putting up Christmas trees, caroling, and other joyful acts once again became part of the holidays.
Legendary Carols
Five carols have achieved legendary status, according to scholars — “Silent Night”, “The Twelve Days of Christmas”, “O Tannenbaum”, “Joy to the World”, and “O Come, All ye Faithful”. Every holiday season, these carols can be heard in churches, on the streets, in the stores, and in our homes. They are among the first carols that children learn to sing.
“Silent Night” has a fascinating history. It was first a poem written by an Austrian priest. It was set to music in 1818 and first sung in a village near Salzburg, Austria. Originally written in German, it has since been translated into more than 300 languages and dialects. In 2011, it was declared an ‘intangible cultural heritage” by UNESCO.
The part of this carol’s history that touches me the most concerns what is known as ‘The Christmas Truce of 1914”. It was World War I and Christmas Eve. German and British soldiers had been firing at each other for some time. At nightfall, the German soldiers began lighting small Christmas trees and singing Christmas carols in their native language. When they began singing “Silent Night”, the British soldiers joined in singing it in English. Gradually the troops from both sides moved toward each other, singing. They exchanged rations and played games together. The spirit of Christmas came alive during the violence and horror of war through the power of song.
Modern Carols
There are many popular secular songs associated with the holidays today. “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” is certainly a favorite. It was written in 1939 as part of a marketing campaign for Montgomery Ward Company. When Gene Autry recorded it 10 years later, it became a classic.
“Jingle Bells” is older — written in 1857 — but still one of the best known and most popular today. Interestingly, it wasn’t meant to be a Christmas song at all. Instead, it was written to honor the author’s hometown’s one-horse open-sleigh races that occurred near the holidays each year. The song quickly became associated the Christmas, especially after Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters recorded it just before Christmas 1943. It, too, became a classic.
“Jingle Bells” has the distinct honor of being the first song ever broadcast from outer space. Just before Christmas 1965, Mission Control received an unexpected transmission from space of the classic song. Astronaut Wally Schirra played a tiny harmonica accompanied by astronaut Tom Stafford shaking some sleigh bells that the two had smuggled aboard their Gemini spaceship.
A Beautiful Carol
of Hope and Love
With all of the craziness in our world today — Ukraine under attack, North Korea lobbing missiles, China seeking control of everything, and crime crazy in the streets of America — perhaps there’s never been a better time to think about the hope and love that many Christmas carols represent.
There is a particularly beautiful carol — one that many say is the most beautiful of them all. Written on Christmas Day 1863 by American poet Henry Wordsworth Longfellow, the carol “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day” holds a special meaning for many who find themselves seeking hope and love in the chaos of our world today.
Longfellow wrote the poem as the American Civil War raged — a time when both peace and love for one’s fellow man were hard to imagine.
Longfellow was still mourning his wife’s recent death when he received word that his oldest son, Charles, had joined the Union Army and had been severely wounded in battle. Just as the nation’s peace had been disrupted, so too had Longfellow’s own peace been shattered.
Longfellow said later that his despair was lifted that Christmas Day by the church bells that he heard ringing as he was penning his poem. The original poem contained two stanzas (the 4th and 5th) about the horrors of the Civil War. Today those are rarely heard; as a result, generally only historians make the connection to war.
Fortunately, this lovely carol’s uplifting message — like those Christmas bells — continues to ring today. “Peace on earth, good-will to men!” There is no better Christmas wish, is there? And no finer carol for times like these.
