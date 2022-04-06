Ferriday man charged in store shooting Apr 6, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Ferriday man was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm after a shooting inside the Handee Park convenience store in Ridgecrest Friday night.No one was injured in the shooting.According to Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office reports, Jatavius Lashaun Johnson, 21, 2793 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, was arrested following shootings inside the store involving Johnson and juveniles. Additional warrants have been issued for the juveniles.Johnson bonded out on Monday.Ridgecrest house damaged in fire A house fire at 102 Ferriday Drive in Ridgecrest Tuesday damaged a bedroom, and left smoke and water damage in the house, said Fire District No. 2 Fire Chief Vick Brown.Brown said his department got the call just before noon.“We stopped the fire in the attic,” Brown said.No one was in the house at the time of the fire.The house is owned by Jackie Martin. The state fire Marshall was called in, and it was determined the fire started in the breaker box. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vick Brown Shooting Social Services Law Building Industry Commerce Fire Ferriday Department Juvenile Aggravated Assault Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOlinde family overcomes life-changing event togetherSt .Frederick takes down OCS in District 2-1A tiltPolice Jury moves to rename parish, 'Washita'Ellis blames judges for violence in MonroeFPSO arrest seven in dogfighting bustSterlington sends 4 more football players to next levelWest Monroe baseball's win streak rises to 142022 Boys Basketball All ParishJudiciary Commission urged to suspend MarchmanFPHS names ‘Students of the Year’ Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.