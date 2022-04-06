A Ferriday man was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm after a shooting inside the Handee Park convenience store in Ridgecrest Friday night.

No one was injured in the shooting.

According to Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office reports, Jatavius Lashaun Johnson, 21, 2793 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, was arrested following shootings inside the store involving Johnson and juveniles. 

Additional warrants have been issued for the juveniles.

Johnson bonded out on Monday.

Ridgecrest house damaged in fire

A house fire at 102 Ferriday Drive in Ridgecrest Tuesday damaged a bedroom, and left smoke and water damage in the house, said Fire District No. 2 Fire Chief Vick Brown.

Brown said his department got the call just before noon.

“We stopped the fire in the attic,” Brown said.

No one was in the house at the time of the fire.

The house is owned by Jackie Martin. 

The state fire Marshall was called in, and it was determined the fire started in the breaker box.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.